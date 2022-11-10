ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WCNC

Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. There are endless possibilities for holiday gifts at The Expo Center: treats for yourself, your pets, and more!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Raw food scaring students at UNC Charlotte dining halls

Throughout the fall 2022 semester, UNC Charlotte students reported raw food in on-campus dining halls on social media. Two of the four reports of raw food were from Crown Commons, and the other two were from SoVi. In August 2022, raw chicken was found by a student and posted to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show takes off this weekend

MONROE – The 2022 Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show will feature dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Airport Road. Centered around Veterans Day, the weekend is dedicated to honoring those who have served...
MONROE, NC
qcnews.com

Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County

The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston …. The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Panthers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 11th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY. Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.
CHARLOTTE, NC

