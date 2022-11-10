Read full article on original website
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
United Methodist Church bringing conference to North Carolina amid schism over same-sex marriage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is set to be the stage for a possibly consequential decision within the United Methodist Church, one of the largest mainline Protestant Christian denominations. This month, Methodist denomination leaders announced that Charlotte would host its General Conference from April 23, 2024, through May...
‘It’s therapy’: Vets bond over coffee at Mooresville hotspot
"And it slammed right into the gun. Blows up everything, blows all the ammo up," we overheard a vet sharing with friends at Richard's Coffee Shop.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
'He’s a wonderful man' | Vietnam veteran dedicated to saving animals recognized as Hyundai Hometown Hero
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Our nation's heroes meet regularly at Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville because the coffee shop is also a military museum. David Parkins, a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, serves on the Board of Directors for the Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum. Parkins is an animal...
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. There are endless possibilities for holiday gifts at The Expo Center: treats for yourself, your pets, and more!
Raw food scaring students at UNC Charlotte dining halls
Throughout the fall 2022 semester, UNC Charlotte students reported raw food in on-campus dining halls on social media. Two of the four reports of raw food were from Crown Commons, and the other two were from SoVi. In August 2022, raw chicken was found by a student and posted to...
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
College financial program gives students opportunity to graduate debt-free
DAVIDSON, N.C. — A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, leaving many Americans in limbo on what to do next. The Justice Department is appealing the decision and while the legal challenge plays out, Davidson College is making education more accessible for students.
Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show takes off this weekend
MONROE – The 2022 Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show will feature dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Airport Road. Centered around Veterans Day, the weekend is dedicated to honoring those who have served...
Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston …. The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Panthers...
Fire Marshal: North Carolina house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gaston County Mugshots November 11th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays North Carolina family’s concerns
Whether or not someone should be arrested in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson remains as uncertain as how she died.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY. Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.
