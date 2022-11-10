Missouri Week 11 football notebook: Kearney, Smithville to meet in district title clash

By Chris Geinosky and Nate Latsch

Towns separated by only 12 miles, Kearney and Smithville have created quite the rivalry over time. Of course, it only adds fuel to the fire when the two football teams have played twice a year each of the past five seasons.

The 10th game during the stretch will be played this week in the Class 4 District 8 championship game that features one of the best matchups of the week in Missouri.

Smithville (10-1 record and ranked No. 10 in the SBLive Missouri Power 25), the reigning Class 4 state champion, had won eight consecutive games in the rivalry dating back to 2018 before Kearney (10-0 and ranked No. 8) held on for a thrilling 20-19 victory back in Week 3.

Smithville had multiple chances to pull out the victory earlier this season. The Warriors failed to convert a 2-point conversion in the game’s final minute but recovered an onside kick to generate one final opportunity, which ended with a missed field goal try.

Both teams have cruised through their schedules since then and have been on a collision course for this week’s rematch. Nothing against the other talented teams in the state, but the winner of this game may be the only team capable of preventing St. Mary’s (St. Louis) from winning the Class 4 state title.

Smithville is led by dual-threat quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth, who has passed for 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns with only three interceptions and rushed for 403 yards and 10 scores. Running backs Caleb Donnell (610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns) and Preston Rash (498 rushing yards and nine touchdowns) have added a 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Kearney quarterback Casey Rooney has passed for 1,101 yards and 15 touchdowns and hasn’t thrown an interception since his lone pick of the year in Week 1. Cameron Emmons leads the team with 781 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, but it’s Zach Grace with a team-high 16 TDs, scoring at least once in every game this year.

Both programs from the Kansas City Northland area have been tremendously successful over the years. Kearney has made five state championship appearances in the past two decades, winning four titles. Smithville has won at least nine games in each of the past six seasons and coming off the program’s first-ever state title last year.

Lebanon needs victory over Camdenton for another crack at postseason success

When talking about tradition-rich football programs in the state of Missouri, no discussion would be complete without mentioning Lebanon. But there’s no denying that the Yellowjackets still have work to do.

A team preparing to play in its seventh district championship game in the past eight years, the Jackets have advanced to the playoffs four times during the stretch but have yet to reach the state semifinals. Could this be the year Lebanon breaks through?

Before the Yellowjackets can think about that, they have to earn a berth into the playoffs. The only way that can happen is to claim the Class 5 District 5 title at Camdenton, the place where they suffered their only loss of the season – a 45-28 shortcoming in Week 8.

There’s no secret to Lebanon’s success. Led by a stable of talented ball carriers and a physical offensive line, the Yellowjackets’ ground-and-pound attack has churned out over 4,000 rushing yards this season. Leading the way is senior running back Cade Muscia, who has gained more than 3,000 yards himself during the past two seasons.

“It all starts up front,” Muscia told the Springfield News-Leader. “All the credit goes to those guys.”

However, Camdenton will have something to say about what happens. The Lakers held the Yellowjackets in check in the first matchup a month ago, while quarterback Bear Shore took care of the rest.

How will the rematch play out this week? We will find out when these two teams meet in one of the premier district championship matchups in the state.

Check out the Missouri high school football playoff brackets here: CLASS 6 | CLASS 5 | CLASS 4 | CLASS 3 | CLASS 2 | CLASS 1

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Missouri high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of high school football games live on the NFHS Network : WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Seckman senior quarterback Cole Ruble Ron Rigdon photo

Cole Ruble's remarkable run ends in district semifinals

The Seckman football team's 42-14 loss to Marquette in the Class 6 District 1 semifinals last week closed the book on the remarkable high school football career of dynamic senior quarterback Cole Ruble.

A Southeast Missouri State commit, Ruble finished his senior season with 2,524 yards rushing, averaging 9.3 yards per carry, and 45 touchdowns. He added 782 passing yards, with nine touchdowns against one interception, and also caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

All told, Ruble accounted for 3,350 total yards and 55 touchdowns in 11 games as the Jaguars went 9-2. That's an average of 304.5 total yards and five TDs every game.

Ruble finished his high school career with 8,521 total yards (6,795 rushing, 1,656 passing and 70 receiving) and 119 total touchdowns, with most of those numbers being accumulated in his final three seasons after playing limited varsity snaps as a freshman.

The Seckman quarterback's success has come despite being the Jaguars' primary offense weapon for the past three years and the player opposing defenses are keyed on to try to stop.

Opponents tried their best top stop him (or limit him), but Ruble still ran wild most games and the victories followed.

Seckman went 2-8 when Ruble was a freshman. The Jaguars improved to 5-3 during his sophomore season before going 9-3 a year ago and 9-2 this fall.

Webb City’s amazing postseason run ends with loss to Republic

All good things must come to an end, even for Webb City.

Regarded as the most successful high school football program in state history, the Cardinals saw their 2022 season come to an end much earlier than they are accustomed.

Webb City had won 22 consecutive district titles, an amazing streak that started long before any of the players on their current roster were even born. However, the run finally came to halt after last week’s stunning, 30-21, loss to Republic in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the Cardinals’ season-ending loss was that it was the first-ever defeat to Republic in 25 all-time meetings between the schools. Or maybe it was the fact that Webb City let a 21-7, third-quarter lead slip away as Republic closed out the game with 23 unanswered points.

Webb City had a chance to make it a three-score difference after halftime, but Republic got a game-saving defensive stop that turned the tide. After that, the Tigers converted two onside kicks to get back into the contest, and then the defense recorded a safety to take the lead for good.

Last year, Webb City captured the Class 5 state championship – their state-record 16th in program history. But there will be no run at title No. 17 this year.

Eureka senior running back Kevin Emmanuel Ron Rigdon photo

Eureka's Kevin Emmanuel tops 2,000 rushing yards

It's hard to find a more productive running back over the past two seasons than Eureka's Kevin Emmanuel.

Since becoming the Wildcats' go-to back at the beginning of his junior season a year ago, the 5-foot-8, 195-pounder has racked up 4,002 total yards and scored 58 touchdowns in 22 games.

Emmanuel passed the 2,000 rushing yard mark in his last game and goes into Friday's Class 5 District 2 championship game against visiting MICDS with 2,164 rushing yards and 31 TDs.

Eureka's standout back is second in the St. Louis area in rushing behind only Seckman's Ruble, which means he's the top running back on the list. He's also the only running back in the St. Louis area to surpass 2,000 yards rushing this season.

Emmanuel rushed for 1,715 yards as a junior, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and scored 25 touchdowns. He added 11 receptions for 123 yards and two scores, giving him 1,838 total yards and 27 total TDs.

Check out the Illinois high school football playoff brackets here: Class 8A | Class 7A | Class 6A | Class 5A | Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Illinois high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Illinois high school football games live on the NFHS Network : WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App