Monte Vista, CO

DN family honored for efforts in foster and adoption community

DEL NORTE — A Del Norte family will be honored by the Colorado Department of Human Services for their efforts in the foster and adoption community. November marks the beginning of National Adoption Month and each year, a family that has gone above and beyond in the adoption and foster care community is recognized for their efforts. This year, the Colorado Department of Human Services has chosen the Ledford family of Del Norte.
DEL NORTE, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Crash sends car into planters at Rain Brews

MONTE VISTA — A two-vehicle collision sent a four-door sedan into the empty outside seating area of Rain Brews on Thursday, Nov. 10. A woman in the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital by Monte Vista Ambulance. A white GMC truck and a Ford sedan were involved in...
MONTE VISTA, CO

