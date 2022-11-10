DEL NORTE — A Del Norte family will be honored by the Colorado Department of Human Services for their efforts in the foster and adoption community. November marks the beginning of National Adoption Month and each year, a family that has gone above and beyond in the adoption and foster care community is recognized for their efforts. This year, the Colorado Department of Human Services has chosen the Ledford family of Del Norte.

