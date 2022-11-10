MHSAA announces 2022 Mississippi Mr. Football winners

JACKSON — The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Thursday the winners of the 2022 Mr. Football Awards for all six classifications.

The award, given annually to “the best high school football player in the state” for each class is voted on by a panel of coaches and select members of the media.

The committee includes one coach from the North and one coach from the South for each class. Members have met at least once a month since the beginning of the season, and submitted final votes on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Here’s a look at the 2022 winners:

Class 6A - Bray Hubbard, QB, Ocean Springs

Hubbard is Mr. Football for Class 6A again after leading Ocean Springs to an undefeated regular season for the second year in a row. Through 10 games, he’s passed for 1,694 yards and rushed for 1,236 with 32 total touchdowns. The senior is currently committed to Alabama.

"He's a special player," Ocean Springs coach Blake Pennock said. "He's a leader on the field, winning back-to-back Mr. Football awards in 6A is a great accomplishment, and one we're really proud of. The highlights, the leadership and just how he carries himself speaks for itself."

Class 5A - Dante Dowdell, RB, Picayune

Few players have received the attention and notoriety the Maroon Tide’s top tailback has enjoyed in his senior season, and rightfully so. In nine games, the University of Oregon commit has rushed for 1,477 yards on 156 carries with 19 touchdowns to help Picayune to a perfect 11-0 record.

"Everyone knows he's a phenomenal player, but he's also a great person," Picayune coach Cody Stogner said. "He deserves everything that has come to him. He's done everything we've asked and he's a leader in the classroom, close to a 4.0 student. He complements our team well. We thrive on having to out-work people, and that's what you've seen from Dante the last four years here."

Class 4A - Isaac Smith, RB/DB, Itawamba AHS

The Indians’ best player has had a phenomenal senior season, helping Itawamba to a perfect 11-0 record. In nine games, he’s rushed for 823 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught 37 passes for 652 yards and three more scores. Defensively, he’s been credited with 65 tackles — including four for a loss — with nine interceptions.

Class 3A - Suntarine Perkins, RB/LB, Raleigh

Few players have had a bigger impact on their team than Perkins, who has led the Lions to a 10-1 record as a senior. He leads Raleigh in rushing with 1,121 yards and 18 touchdowns and has caught eight passes for 198 yards and two more scores. Defensively, he’s logged 69 total tackles and five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He’s currently committed to Ole Miss.

Class 2A - Quez Goss, QB, Scott Central

Few players have impacted their classification as much as Goss, who has led Scott Central to a 9-2 record as a senior after leading the Rebels to the state championship in 2021. In 10 games this year, he’s completed 108 of his 170 passes for 2,092 yards and 27 touchdowns and added 397 yards on the ground with 10 more touchdowns.

Class 1A - Ty Jones, RB/LB, Bay Springs

The Bulldog senior has been instrumental in Bay Springs' run to a 10-1 record and the top seed in 1A South. The Mississippi State commit has rushed for 1,305 yards on 110 carries with 22 touchdowns. Defensively, he’s notched 39 tackles, including 13.5 for a loss, with 5.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.