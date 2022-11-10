Read full article on original website
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
Extreme Team: Revealing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have been hard at work at the Spokane Vet Center in Spokane Valley. The team has been building the Vietnam Veterans Interactive Memorial to give Vietnam vets a homecoming they didn’t receive when they came home from the war. The memorial includes a place where veterans, family or friends can...
click orlando
Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
On Veterans Day, here are stories that honor heroes and homecoming
We dug into the NPR Books archives to find stories of combat and coping. Scroll down to explore novels, memoirs and poetry by veterans, as well as chronicles of war and returning from war — both historical and present day:. 'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated...
Veterans Day 2022: Why is Veterans Day on Nov. 11? Has it ever been on another date?
Like Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Independence Day (July 4th) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Veterans Day is celebrated on the same day every year, irrespective of the day of the week on which they fall. For Veterans Day, the significance of the Nov. 11 date has to do with...
Haverhill’s Annual Veterans Day Parade Starts Friday at Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Haverhill’s annual Veterans Day Parade begins tomorrow morning, starting at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park and following the new route to downtown established last year. The parade, organized by a coalition that includes American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, Haverhill’s Veterans’ Services Department,...
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
Vice President Harris honors veterans in ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.
Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones
Years of neglect at Lebanon Cemetery had caused many grave markers to vanish -- hidden by weeds or pulled by gravity into the earth. But in recent months a dedicated group of volunteers have found more than 800 buried headstones -- unearthing decades of Black history.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
