Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Blooming lovely! Emma Raducanu is elegant in a glamorous floral gown and VERY quirky strappy heels as she attends the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London
Emma Raducanu was effortlessly elegant in a chic floral gown as she attended the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London today. The tennis star, 19, who is Dior's British ambassador, stunned in the sophisticated dress, which featured an ankle sweeping A-line skirt and cut out sleeves along the shoulders.
Vogue
Anya Taylor-Joy Enters A Bold New Style Era In One Of London’s Buzziest Brands
Anya Taylor-Joy is not afraid of taking a fashion risk – whether it’s doing Barbiecore on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival or opting for a retro-inspired purple minidress, complete with leopard-print pillbox hat and gloves, at the CFDA Awards. Now though, the actor appears to have...
Harper's Bazaar
Isamaya Ffrench Wants You to Release Your Inner Cowgirl
Isamaya Ffrench is no stranger to challenging the conventions of beauty. She finds beauty in what the average person might view as strange, and the makeup artist and brand founder revels in creating visuals that are striking, jarring, and beautiful all at the same time. Her latest makeup collection, available for preorder, is the next step in the evolution of her namesake brand.
Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection
“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Vogue
Shakira Shakes Up A Christmas Dinner In A Sheer Gown In Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Hypebae
Drake's OVO x Casetify Drop Collaboration for the First Time
Drake‘s October’s Very Own and Casetify have joined forces for the very first time, creating a collection of tech accessories for the Toronto-based brand’s fans. In usual Casetify fashion, the collaboration features a range of phone cases and AirPods covers, both highlighted with OVO’s signature owl logo. The designs are kept simple and minimal, arriving in black with gold embossed branding.
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Vice
Ellen von Unwerth's unseen polaroids capture the golden age of supermodels
"These kinds of polaroids don't exist anymore," Ellen von Unwerth tells me on the phone from Paris. While she mainly shoots digitally now, in the 90s and early 00s, Ellen used Type 100 peel-apart film as a preview. It was a quick method to see how a photoshoot would develop. Decades later, her visual archive of polaroids eventually became stolen moments: small windows into the peak of the supermodel era.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Stars in Good American's New Diamond Life Campaign
Khloé Kardashian‘s inclusive denim brand, Good American, just launched its most glam collection ever, dubbed “Diamond Life.”. Taking cues from glittercore trends of the early aughts, the new collection plans to bring back sparkle in a big way, through adding crystal and diamanté embroidery to some of the brand’s most popular styles. Comprising sweatshirts, T-shirts, dresses, jumpsuits and blazers, the collection offers the perfect fusion of comfort and glam for the festive season.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Wins 'Best Metaverse Performance' at the 2022 MTV EMAs
BLACKPINK just won the first-ever award for Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs, making both K-pop and virtual music history. This year’s MTV European Music Awards took place on November 13 in Dusseldorf, with a number of exciting performances and celebrity appearances. For 2022, MTV introduced not one, but two new award categories including Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance, the latter of which saw the likes of BTS, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots nominated.
Paris Hilton Stuns In Pink Catsuit As She Celebrates Metaverse Venture With Carter Reum: Photos
Paris Hilton, 41, and Carter Reum, 41, turned heads at the launch party for her virtual realm, Paris World, on Friday night. The socialite and her husband were also celebrating one-year of marriage during the event, which took place in Santa Monica, CA. She rocked a bright pink catsuit that included sequins and the word “SLIVING” in black letters all over it as well as matching heels and pink-framed sunglasses.
Elizabeth Banks Stuns In Sheer Slit Skirt At LACMA
Elizabeth pulled up in a showstopping outfit, leaving us in awe at how gorgeous she looked at 48. The American actress donned a chic long black dress with a sleek thin-strapped tank top and a shimmering, translucent black skirt with flower embroidery and two high slits, which further snatched her waist. She wore a pair of black strappy heels to complete her ensemble. As for her accessories, Banks let her long, flowing hair be dressed down and chose a set of dangly, chrome-colored earrings and a sleek bangle bracelet to keep her glam as understated as possible.
Hypebae
Step Inside Stine Goya's Copenhagen Cottage
Known for its uber-saturated colors and playful silhouettes, Stine Goya is easily one of the most recognizable brands today. Founded in 2006, the Danish brand is the antithesis of fast fashion, tapping into our inner children and our collective desire for clothing infused with dopamine. Considering the Scandinavian fashion label...
Hypebae
ADERERROR x Casetify Reunite for Second Drop of Tech Accessories
Casetify has joined forces with South Korean fashion label ADERERROR once again, following their initial collaboration in 2021. In true ADER fashion, the collection features phone cases, AirPods covers and more covered in the brand’s signature jet blue hue. An exploration of the boundaries between tech and fashion, the launch features three different phone case designs, along with MagSafe card wallets and MacBook covers. The 3D AirPods cover from the inaugural launch makes a return due to popular demand, while another limited-edition case arrives in a clear blue design. This time around, the duo used a new printing technique to replicate the feel of water on their products.
Vogue
Ariana Grande Is Curating Her Theatre Girl Wardrobe
With the possible exception of that ponytail, Ariana Grande’s most established style signature is her skyscraper heels. Even on her wedding day, the petite singer added a custom pair of towering Giuseppe Zanotti silk platforms to her Audrey Hepburn-inspired Vera Wang gown. Now though, the former British Vogue cover...
Comments / 0