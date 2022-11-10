ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

This Arizona City Is Among The Most Festive Cities In The US

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is in full swing and it's time to get in the spirit. Some cities are decking the halls, putting up trees, and hanging lights as they begin the season of celebration .

Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season. The website states, "Thumbtack revealed the list of the ‘Most Festive Cities in the U.S.’ based on data from millions of home projects booked from across all 50 states."

According to the list, Phoenix is the sixth-most festive city in the country. It was the only Arizona city the made the list.

Here are the top 20 most festive cities in the US, according to Thumbtack :

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Dallas- Forth Worth, TX
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. Houston, TX
  5. Denver, CO
  6. Phoenix, AZ
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. San Francisco, CA
  9. Kansas City, MO
  10. San Antonio, TX
  11. Chicago, IL
  12. Orlando, FL
  13. Tampa, FL
  14. Nashville, TN
  15. Portland, OR
  16. West Palm Beach, FL
  17. Charlotte, NC
  18. Raleigh, NC
  19. Detroit, MI
  20. San Diego, CA

The full festive study can be found on Thumbtack's website .

