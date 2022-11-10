ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

WSLS

Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot

Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Single-vehicle accident in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A pickup truck was down in an embankment Thursday. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single motor vehicle crash of a pickup truck down an embankment. This incident happened at the intersection of Campbell Highway and Poor House Road, according to firefighters.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

No injuries reported after Roanoke County house fire

(Roanoke County, VA—November 12, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 to the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, units from Station 9 (Ft.Lewis) found a one story home with fire and smoke showing from the basement door and the front door. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and was undergoing renovations. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. The home did sustain a partial floor collapse. There were no injuries. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-581S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on I-581S near the Peters Creek exit is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at the 4 mile marker and has closed the south left lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
FIELDALE, VA
FOX8 News

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSET

Vehicle hydroplaned off the road in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash Friday. The Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound on Campbell Highway just prior to Poor House Road when it hydroplaned off the southbound side hitting the guardrail and going behind it as it rolled, according to firefighters.
RUSTBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy

MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Police inspect possible gunshot through car window

The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

