WSLS
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County cleared on Route 622
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County on Route 622 is causing delays, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Lawyers Road, authorities said. As of 7:25 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed.
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
WSET
Single-vehicle accident in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A pickup truck was down in an embankment Thursday. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single motor vehicle crash of a pickup truck down an embankment. This incident happened at the intersection of Campbell Highway and Poor House Road, according to firefighters.
WSLS
Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
WSLS
Congested area due to disabled vehicle on I-77N in Carroll County cleared
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The congested area is now clear, according to VDOT. People driving on I-77 north in Carroll County can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle, according to VDOT. VDOT said the vehicle is at mile marker 7.5. As of 5:35 p.m., authorities said the...
wfirnews.com
No injuries reported after Roanoke County house fire
(Roanoke County, VA—November 12, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 to the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, units from Station 9 (Ft.Lewis) found a one story home with fire and smoke showing from the basement door and the front door. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and was undergoing renovations. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. The home did sustain a partial floor collapse. There were no injuries. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-581S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on I-581S near the Peters Creek exit is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at the 4 mile marker and has closed the south left lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke County closes north, southbound lanes
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash on Franklin Road in Roanoke County is causing delays Friday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. At about 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US 220) near LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine for the report of a vehicle crash.
WSET
US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
WXII 12
Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WSET
Vehicle hydroplaned off the road in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash Friday. The Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound on Campbell Highway just prior to Poor House Road when it hydroplaned off the southbound side hitting the guardrail and going behind it as it rolled, according to firefighters.
Franklin News Post
Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
WSLS
Wiley Drive in Roanoke closed until further notice due to flooding, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – Nicole’s remnants are moving over Southwest Virginia, leaving some areas flooded. Roanoke Stormwater made the announcement on Friday morning that Wiley Drive in Roanoke is closed due to flooding. The road has been closed in the past due to flooding from Ian, as we reported.
wfirnews.com
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
WSLS
One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
