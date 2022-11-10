Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
FTX collapse could mean ‘cascade' of failures in crypto sector - Ran Neuner
FTX, once the third largest crypto exchange by trading volume, collapsed over the past week as its native token, FTT, lost over 80 percent of its value. The firm has now filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and its collapse could impact the entire crypto sector, said Ran Neuner, Host and Founder of Crypto Banter.
kitco.com
FTX scrambles for funds as regulatory pressure builds
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Regulators are moving in on distressed crypto exchange FTX as it tries to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse, while its chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried, faces heightened scrutiny. The week-long saga that began with a run on FTX, one of the world's largest...
kitco.com
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that...
kitco.com
BlockFi suspends withdrawals, retains bankruptcy counsel
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda," they wrote in a Twitter post....
kitco.com
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
kitco.com
Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
kitco.com
Brazil cenbank chief says fiscal prudence central to inflation aims
BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto emphatically defended the need for fiscal balance on Friday, following statements by leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that soured the markets by downplaying the issue's importance. Speaking at an event hosted by the finance professionals association...
kitco.com
Crypto exchanges release “Proof of Reserves” to help calm anxious investors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This involves the release of wallet addresses for both hot and cold wallets, allowing users to check the...
kitco.com
FTX says investigating 'unauthorized transactions'
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it had seen "unauthorized transactions", with analysts saying millions of dollars worth of assets had been withdrawn from the platform. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said that around $473 million worth of cryptoassets were "moved out of FTX wallets in...
kitco.com
Saudi National Bank not concerned about Credit Suisse's governance
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank (SNB) said on Friday it had not come across any information that might raise concerns over the governance of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and was supportive of the transformation plan announced by the bank on Oct. 27. The comments came in response to...
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
kitco.com
Investors gobble up bonds as worst of inflation may be over -BofA
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors bought more bonds than at any time in the last four months in the week to Wednesday as signs emerged that inflation may have peaked, BofA Global Research said on Friday. Investors bought $2.6 billion of bonds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said,...
kitco.com
Don't dump on U.S. coal plan. Make it better!
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sceptics fear an American plan to use voluntary carbon markets to accelerate the energy transition in poor countries could amount to greenwashing. But if it is done in the right way it could help developing markets close down one of the world’s biggest carbon emitters: coal power plants.
kitco.com
Indian miners seek higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India's top mining industry federation is seeking higher import taxes on metals such as zinc, copper and aluminium to help halt a tide of cheaper imports, especially from China, according to a note it sent to the government and seen by Reuters. The government...
kitco.com
Yellen says doesn't know if lower U.S. inflation data is turning point
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that it was good to see the latest U.S. inflation data that suggests upward pressures are easing, but added that it was unclear if inflation has a reached a turning point to continue moving lower.
kitco.com
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
kitco.com
Gold price posts best week in more than 2 years, what's next?
(Kitco News) Gold is quickly becoming the asset to watch as inflation starts to slow and the crypto market goes through another meltdown phase. The precious metal is up more than $80 — its best weekly performance since July 2020. But analysts are not calling for a new bull market just yet.
kitco.com
UK economy shrinks at start of feared long recession
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank in the three months to September at the start of what is likely to be a lengthy recession, underscoring the challenge for finance minister Jeremy Hunt as he prepares to raise taxes and cut spending next week. Economic output shrank by 0.2%...
kitco.com
CZ breaks silence with a blow-by-blow account of Binance's role in the FTX collapse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The last three days was just a revelation of problems,” he said. “The problems were there way longer.”...
kitco.com
Are low gold and silver prices behind us?
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Gold, Silver, and other financial assets have jumped following the release of lower that expected inflation data. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses Inflation, Russia, China, and some of the other upcoming risks to the economy and precious metals.
Comments / 0