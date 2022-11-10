Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Why Are iPhones More Expensive Than Android Phones?
Apple users are known to spare a considerable chunk of money from their wallets to upgrade their mobile devices. Android users often question the conscience of iPhone users because of their will to spend so much more on their phones.
makeuseof.com
Is Apple Allowed to Create a Portless iPhone Following the EU USB-C Ruling?
The EU's USB-C ruling was hotly followed throughout 2022. With a rule now requiring all EU devices to use USB-C charging ports, many have been wondering what approach Apple might take.
makeuseof.com
3 Time-Saving Apps for a Speedier Windows Experience
In the digital age, there are lots of tasks, events, and notifications to keep us occupied. Time is precious, and you might be looking for ways to increase your work efficiency and stay productive.
makeuseof.com
What Is MirrorLink? A Guide to the Car Smartphone Communication Standard
Nowadays, you can mirror your smartphone's screen to almost any device—from your TV or laptop to your car's infotainment screen. Now, if you want to mirror your smartphone to your car's infotainment system, you must either have an Android Auto- or Apple CarPlay-compatible head unit.
makeuseof.com
The Pixel 7a Will Come With a Lot More Premium-Level Features, New Leak Suggests
Google's mid-range Pixel 7a will introduce a host of features that haven't been part of a-series Pixels before, according to the latest rumors. It'll be equipped with a better screen, a brand-new camera sensor, support for wireless charging, and a new modem.
makeuseof.com
How to Add iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos App
Do you want to access photos stored on iCloud on your Windows PC? If yes, then we've good news for you. The Windows 11 Photos app now allows you to work with photos and videos stored on your Apple iCloud account.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Linux Mint on a PC
Linux Mint is at the forefront of making Linux accessible to beginners switching from other operating systems. Although Linux Mint tries its best to help newcomers transition to Linux successfully, its installation process is often what catches most people off-guard.
makeuseof.com
7 Tips and Tricks to Master Pages on Mac
Pages is basically Mac's equivalent to Microsoft Word. While you can also use Word on your Mac, the Pages app offers a lot of benefits you might want to take advantage of.
makeuseof.com
Onyx Boox Mira Review: Great E-Ink Monitor, but Who Is It For?
If you're someone who suffers from eyestrain, migraine, or any other physical condition exacerbated by backlight technology, the Onyx Boox Mira is a worthy purchase. It offers a number of features that its only real competitor, the Dasung Paperlike, cannot match, including warm and cold LED frontlights, variable refresh modes, and USB Type-C input as well as HDMI input, as well as DP Alt Mode. At a cost that's only slightly higher than the Paperlike, the Mira is a better buy.
makeuseof.com
What Are the Safest Online Payment Methods?
Whether you need to buy something or pay for a service online, keeping your hard-earned money safe should be your top priority. There are plenty of payment methods...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Web Development Companies
No matter where you are in the world, there is no shortage of web development companies to build your website or app. This can make it hard to choose the best option for your project, and many people feel overwhelmed by the array of web development companies found online. So, how do you find the best developer for you?
makeuseof.com
How to Curve Text in the Cricut App
Using the Cricut Design Space app is a great way to add your own designs to clothing, coffee cups, greeting cards, and much more with your Circuit machine. Adding effects to your text designs elevates the products you create. And rather than boring, straight lines of text, you can design curved text in Design Space.
makeuseof.com
Huawei Nova 10 Pro Review: Gorgeous Looks, Gorgeous Photos
Huawei's Nova 10 Pro looks sleek, moves fast, and takes million-dollar pics. It's a mid-range phone that puts it all on the table, making it a perfect purchase for anyone who wants their money's worth.
makeuseof.com
5 Things You Must Know About Tesla’s 2023 Model X
Tesla is considered the cream of the crop when it comes to electric vehicles. With its futuristic electric driving technology, seat-gripping acceleration, and innovation, Tesla is the king of EVs. Another reason for Tesla's supremacy was the arrival of the Model X in 2016. Few eSUVs on the market can match its style and performance, and Tesla has improved on it even more for 2023.
makeuseof.com
Level Up Your Mobile Tech With ESR Gear
ESR Gear, founded in 2009, is well-known as one of the leading brands for mobile accessories. From protective phone cases to wireless chargers, ESR Gear focuses its efforts on being able to make tech easier to use.
makeuseof.com
Why Some Laptop Parts Are Soldered Instead of Being Replaceable
Laptops are designed to be as portable as possible, which causes trade-offs in terms of performance and usability. If you've opened up a laptop, you may have noticed that it has parts soldered onto the motherboard.
makeuseof.com
How to Make Microsoft Defender Automatically Scan Removable USB Drives
Microsoft Defender is generally very good at protecting your Windows PC. It usually scores highly in antivirus detection tests and is regularly updated with new security features. One of the things it doesn't do is automatically scan a USB drive when it is plugged in.
makeuseof.com
PC Feeling Slow? Tweak These Microsoft Defender Settings to Make It Snappy Again
It is inevitable for an operating system as complex as Windows to experience slowdowns. Most of these slowdowns are the result of underpowered hardware which is an easy fix if you have money to spend on more powerful components.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Free Coloring Apps for Adults on macOS
There's something simple and refreshing about giving color to a drawing. Luckily, this privilege is not reserved just for children—or people with iPads. You can still enjoy some good coloring experiences on your Mac if you want to.
makeuseof.com
Early Black Friday Samsung Deals Save You Hundreds on Phones, Tablets & More
Black Friday is a couple of weeks away, but Samsung is already preparing for the big day, launching some deals that you really don't want to miss out on. So, if you've been looking forward to getting a new smartphone, maybe now's the time to do it, bypassing all the madness from Black Friday and the shipping delays you know will affect us all.
