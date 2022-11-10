ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Week 10: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Both mired in disappointing seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both are in need of a win as they get ready to face off on Sunday. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 Colts players ruled out of game against Las Vegas Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “So, he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different," said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach. "So, they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Colts look for fresh start in Saturday's debut in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Indianapolis Colts are hoping a new head coach and maybe Lady Luck will help get them back in the win column Sunday in Las Vegas. Former Colts great Jeff Saturday was named head coach on Monday after the team fired Frank Reich. The move came a day after a 26-3 loss in New England, Indianapolis' third loss in a row. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times by the Patriots and the offense totaled just 121 yards in the loss.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

