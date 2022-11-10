INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “So, he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different," said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach. "So, they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO