SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. “We just didn’t execute,” Herbert said. “We had our opportunities. I thought the defense played great all day. They got some big stops, and we unfortunately fell short. We couldn’t execute when we needed to on third down.”

