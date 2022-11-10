Read full article on original website
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak.After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season."I was watching the Green Bay Packers game (against the Dallas Cowboys) and Aaron Rodgers threw a slant to Allen Lazard for 40 yards. He was flexing and that got me motivated," said Davis, who had a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds in the Lakers 116-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night."I knew I had to dominate to get this win. With LeBron...
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear gameplan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with its ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
Joel Embiid Reveals He Lied To Lauri Markkanen To Avoid Going To Overtime Against Jazz
Joel Embiid resorted to trickery to get an edge against the Utah Jazz.
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double
Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. “It felt good,” Sabonis said. “Finally we finished the game and finished the quarter.” Sabonis also had eight assists.
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. “We just didn’t execute,” Herbert said. “We had our opportunities. I thought the defense played great all day. They got some big stops, and we unfortunately fell short. We couldn’t execute when we needed to on third down.”
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
Zytarious Mortle tips Texas Southern past Arizona State
Zytarious Mortle’s tip-in with four seconds left in overtime gave Texas Southern a 67-66 victory over Arizona State on Sunday
