McLaren has reached an agreement with Alpine to allow Oscar Piastri to take part in the Young Driver Test after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next week. Piastri was at the center of a tug-of-war between the two teams after signing a deal to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren but his current team Alpine claimed he had a valid contract for 2023. The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board ruled that Alpine did not have such a deal and that Piastri was free to join McLaren once his existing contract expired at the end of this year.

1 DAY AGO