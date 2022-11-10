Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals inspiration after becoming honorary citizen of Brazil
Lewis Hamilton has become an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The seven-time Formula One world champion traces his desire for motor racing back to watching Brazilian great Ayrton Senna during his youth. Following his victory at last year’s race, the Englishman completed an additional lap while holding the Brazil flag – mimicking Senna at his home race in 1991.It was that gesture which helped see Hamilton, 37, bestowed with the honour by the president of the chamber of deputies, Arthur Lira, ahead of this weekend’s race at Interlagos.“When I was five years old, I...
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
Formula 1: Extremely shocking qualifying result in Brazil
Kevin Magnussen surprisingly took the pole position for the Formula 1 sprint race ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit. Kevin Magnussen wasn’t competing in Formula 1 at this time last year after losing his ride with Haas following the 2020 season, and it didn’t necessarily look like he was ever going to return.
Piastri to run for McLaren in Abu Dhabi test after Alpine agreement
McLaren has reached an agreement with Alpine to allow Oscar Piastri to take part in the Young Driver Test after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next week. Piastri was at the center of a tug-of-war between the two teams after signing a deal to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren but his current team Alpine claimed he had a valid contract for 2023. The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board ruled that Alpine did not have such a deal and that Piastri was free to join McLaren once his existing contract expired at the end of this year.
Formula 1 driver could end up serving a suspension
Pierre Gasly leads all Formula 1 drivers with 10 penalty points, meaning two more could result in a one-race suspension. But that’s not the worst part about it. Through the first 20 races on the 22-race 2022 Formula 1 calendar, 18 of 20 full-time drivers have at least one penalty point, though not all 18 have been handed those points during the 2022 season.
Sao Paulo GP: George Russell claims first F1 Grand Prix win as Lewis Hamilton seals Mercedes one-two
George Russell led a Mercedes one-two from Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo GP to claim the first Grand Prix win of his Formula 1 career and his team's first victory of the season. Russell started from first after claiming the first Sprint victory of his career on Saturday, and...
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview
The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, takes place this weekend at São Paulo's Autódromo José Carlos Pace. And even though both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles have been decided, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be worth a watch as it's a race that almost always packs excitement.
F1 sprint live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 sprint race as Kevin Magnussen starts from pole at Brazilian GPMagnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.Russell beached his Mercedes...
Sao Paulo GP: Fernando Alonso criticises Esteban Ocon after Alpine team-mates collide in Sprint
Fernando Alonso suggested he was looking forward to his partnership with Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon "finally" being over after the pair ruined each other's races with a collision in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint. Armed with a car that had shown strong pace throughout the weekend and in solid...
Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022
Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
Tennis-Australia knock out Britain to set up BJK Cup final clash with Switzerland
GLASGOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australia edged hosts Britain 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Saturday to move into the summit clash where they will look to win their first title since 1974.
Stanceworks' Honda-Powered Ferrari 244 GTK Is Done – Kind of
I’ve been following Mike Burroughs from Stanceworks and his Honda-powered Ferrari build for years at this point. It’s been an interesting ride, to say the least, and getting to see the car the week before it was supposed to be at SEMA was a high point of the year for me. Now though, the car is done — kind of.
