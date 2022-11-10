Read full article on original website
Steven C. Jordan, 67
Steven C. Jordan of Edgartown died on Nov. 11. He was 67. He was the husband of Kathleen S. Jordan and the father of Jennifer, Collette, Philip and Steven Jordan Jr. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. Family and friends are invited to gather...
Martha’s Vineyard Pays Tribute to Veterans With Solemn Observances
Flag raising and a parade were among the observances Friday as the Vineyard paid quiet tribute to veterans near and far. The morning parade in Oak Bluffs was a multigenerational affair, led by an Oak Bluffs motorcycle officer and an honor guard of three young Coast Guardsmen dressed in crisp blues.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
County Seeks to Change Residency Requirement for Treasurer
The Dukes County Commission Wednesday voted to forward a proposed legislative change to the statehouse that would allow the commission to appoint a treasurer who does not reside in the county, as the board continues to struggle to find a replacement for former county treasurer Ann Metcalf, who resigned earlier this year.
