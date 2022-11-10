ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Steven C. Jordan, 67

Steven C. Jordan of Edgartown died on Nov. 11. He was 67. He was the husband of Kathleen S. Jordan and the father of Jennifer, Collette, Philip and Steven Jordan Jr. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. Family and friends are invited to gather...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha’s Vineyard Pays Tribute to Veterans With Solemn Observances

Flag raising and a parade were among the observances Friday as the Vineyard paid quiet tribute to veterans near and far. The morning parade in Oak Bluffs was a multigenerational affair, led by an Oak Bluffs motorcycle officer and an honor guard of three young Coast Guardsmen dressed in crisp blues.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
County Seeks to Change Residency Requirement for Treasurer

The Dukes County Commission Wednesday voted to forward a proposed legislative change to the statehouse that would allow the commission to appoint a treasurer who does not reside in the county, as the board continues to struggle to find a replacement for former county treasurer Ann Metcalf, who resigned earlier this year.

