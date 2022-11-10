Read full article on original website
Related
Missing those days when the kids said things that helped us feel better...
Now that all three daughters are out of the house and attending college, there’s time to reflect upon the cute and funny things they said when they were little. The straight-up honesty and unbridled optimism of young children have a way of making adults feel better. Some of the things my kids said when they were small cannot be printed here. One particularly hilarious utterance was caught on video — a treasured family recording that unfortunately went up in digital smoke with a failed hard...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0