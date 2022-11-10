ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

Military lounge will replace USO at Jacksonville airport

The airport lounge for traveling U-S military and their families will have a new place to relax at Jacksonville International Airport — even with the USO center shut down. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority expects to open a military lounge, without the USO, before the end of the year. With...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Friday Roundtable; Super Girl Surf Pro

Today’s media roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. Tropical Storm Nicole barreled through Jacksonville on Thursday, but the storm's departure doesn't mean it's safe outside. Mayor Lenny Curry warned residents to be aware of high tide this morning, when the risk for flooding at the beaches and along the St. Johns River is high, especially for those who live in low-lying areas. Jacksonville residents are being asked to stay out of the ocean and off roadways. Residents who encounter a flooded road are advised to turn around and not try to drive through it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Flood warning continues in Nicole's wake

Muddy remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole's flooding pooled Friday morning on Riverside and San Marco streets, and a flood warning remained in effect for coastal areas up and down the St. Johns River. That warning, in effect until 7 p.m., includes South Central Duval County and the Trout River area,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

