Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Swinomish Tribe of Washington state revives ancient clam garden tradition
Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Nov. 14, 2022, as planned. A clam garden is a traditional, Indigenous way of boosting shellfish production. It’s believed that it hasn’t been practiced in more than a century. KUOW’s John Ryan witnessed the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Oregon voters approve permit-to-purchase for guns and ban high-capacity magazines
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians have voted to significantly tighten the state's gun laws, according to a call by The Associated Press. Measure 114 will create a permit-to-purchase system and ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Until now, only seven states and Washington, D.C., have had...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho voters support more school funding. But how should it be spent?
Starting in January, a brand new legislature will have to grapple with how to spend $410 million more on public education. That money comes after September’s special legislative session that saw lawmakers cut taxes, offer residents a new round of rebate checks and significantly boost education funding. The advisory...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Comments / 0