ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democrat Anna Eshoo wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 16th Congressional District

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Democrat Anna Eshoo wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 16th Congressional District.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican asks for donations to support recount of Colorado election results

Lauren Boebert has asked for donations to support a possible recount of the results in her Colorado election race against Democrat Adam Frisch. The Republican’s plea for financial support on Friday afternoon comes after she said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as the unexpected upset race remains too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be a surprisingly close race...
COLORADO STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
70K+
Followers
107K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy