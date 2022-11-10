Read full article on original website
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Investors moved quickly Friday to secure Series I bonds with an annualized 9.62% rate before the U.S. Treasury announced a new rate Tuesday. Starting Nov. 1, Series I savings bonds will earn a composite rate of 6.89%. This rate will reflect on bonds issued from now until April 30, 2023. The interest rate is a combination of a fixed annual rate and an inflation rate that is adjusted every six months. Saving bond rates will next be set on May 1, 2023.
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, per Bloomberg. Jeff Bezos added $10.5 billion to his fortune after Amazon's share price closed 12% higher on Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index closed 7.5% higher on Thursday, but is still 29% lower this year so far.
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
The Fed could let the slowdown last up to 3 years to bring inflation down, top Morgan Stanley economist says
The Federal Reserve could let an economic slowdown last three years, according to Morgan Stanley's top economist. The US central bank appears to be shifting to more gradual interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation. "They're willing to let a slowdown happen over a long period of time,"...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
I-Bond Rate Is 6.89% for Next Six Months
Though the potential return of U.S. Treasury I-bonds as a long-term investment is no sure thing, Americans are voting for them with their wallets: Billions of dollars of these formerly obscure securities have been sold in 2022, including in a last-minute rush at the end of October to capture them at a rate of 9.62% that knocked the website for TreasuryDirect, the only place these can be bought, offline at times.
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Majority of Americans Back New Stimulus Checks To Combat Inflation
A majority of Americans support the idea of new stimulus checks to combat inflation, according to a poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek. The survey found 63 percent of respondents said they agree—with 42 percent saying they "strongly agree"—when asked if the federal government should issue new stimulus checks to tackle inflation.
Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says
The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
Mortgage rates are soaring, but higher credit quality means there likely won't be a default crisis like the 2008 crash, Goldman Sachs says
Mortgage rates are up and home prices are down, but Goldman Sachs doesn't see another default crisis. The bank pointed to new credit regulation resulting from the 2008 housing crash, which will likely shelter the market from a wave of defaults. "Our analysis suggests that a surge in delinquency rates...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
Dow surges 1,200 points and Wall Street posts its best day in two years as cooling inflation gives investors hope the Fed will slow its rate hikes
Wall Street surged on Thursday and posted its best session in two years after a new report showed US inflation is cooling faster than expected. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial average was up 1,201 points, or 3.7 percent, at 33,715. The S&P 500 soared 5.54 percent and the Nasdaq roared up 7.35 percent.
Investors are pricing in much higher odds the Fed dials down the size of the next rate hike after October inflation cooled below 8%
Investors on Thursday were pricing in higher expectations the Federal Reserve will reduce the size of its rate hikes at its December meeting. Inflation cooled to 7.7% in October, fueling greater speculation for a rate hike of 50 basis points at the December 13-14 meeting. The Fed has raised the...
