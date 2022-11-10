ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Investors moved quickly Friday to secure Series I bonds with an annualized 9.62% rate before the U.S. Treasury announced a new rate Tuesday. Starting Nov. 1, Series I savings bonds will earn a composite rate of 6.89%. This rate will reflect on bonds issued from now until April 30, 2023. The interest rate is a combination of a fixed annual rate and an inflation rate that is adjusted every six months. Saving bond rates will next be set on May 1, 2023.
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
msn.com

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Kiplinger

I-Bond Rate Is 6.89% for Next Six Months

Though the potential return of U.S. Treasury I-bonds as a long-term investment is no sure thing, Americans are voting for them with their wallets: Billions of dollars of these formerly obscure securities have been sold in 2022, including in a last-minute rush at the end of October to capture them at a rate of 9.62% that knocked the website for TreasuryDirect, the only place these can be bought, offline at times.
NASDAQ

Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move

With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
VERMONT STATE
Newsweek

Majority of Americans Back New Stimulus Checks To Combat Inflation

A majority of Americans support the idea of new stimulus checks to combat inflation, according to a poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek. The survey found 63 percent of respondents said they agree—with 42 percent saying they "strongly agree"—when asked if the federal government should issue new stimulus checks to tackle inflation.
Markets Insider

Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says

The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy