ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Experts say the polls were wrong, as the red wave never made a splash

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoLdp_0j6HAhEv00

After political analysts and experts predicted for months that Republicans would take control of Congress with ease, they now are saying that polling was wrong, as races were much closer than expected.

Scott Tranter, an investor, and adviser for Decision Desk HQ, spoke with NewsNation on Wednesday and admitted that polling was off.

“Well, it certainly looks like polling had a miss this time, and it wasn’t missing Republicans. It was missing the Democrats, which is why we saw Fetterman win in Pennsylvania,” Tranter said.

Pennsylvania, a critical state to win in order to gain control in the Senate, was won by Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, 50.6% to 46.9%, after months of polling showed his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz was favored by nearly 20 points.

However, it wasn’t the only state to miss on polling, as Nevada’s Senate race is also much closer than expected. Republican Adam Laxalt was polling 55.5% to 44.5% over his Democratic opponent Catherine Cortez Masto.

As of Thursday afternoon, the race was much closer, with Laxalt leading Masto 49.4% to 47.6%, with 83% of precincts reporting.

Arizona’s race is also much closer than initially forecasted by Decision Desk HQ, with Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly currently leading Republican challenger Blake Masters 51.4% to 46.4% with 70% of precincts reporting.

Kelly was predicted to win the race 66.2% to 33.8%.

Republicans were predicted to have a 57.2% chance of grabbing the Senate in this year's midterms, but now that percentage has dropped, with the “red wave” being nothing more than a splash.

While the polls were far off from the actual result in several races, Tranter did not offer a reason as to why. However, it is important to note that polls are never the end result, though many act as if they are.

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Serious Election Tweet Backfires, Goes Viral

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was left with egg on her face on Thursday after her latest tweet bemoaning the speed of American elections went amusingly awry. The hardline MAGA lawmaker, who won re-election in her midterm race on Tuesday, has spent the last few days fulminating about how long it takes to count ballots, advocating instead for “simple safe legal elections” to protect voting integrity and “and keep everyone from being ‘election deniers.’” “I’m sure our enemies are quacking [sic] in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” she tweeted Thursday morning. Weirdly, the...
The Independent

Arizona election results not expected until next week as trailing Kari Lake ‘100% confident’ in governor win

Election officials are continuing to tally up thousands of ballots in Arizona before unofficial results in key races can be determined.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has a slight lead against Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor, but there are roughly 622,455 ballots left to be counted.The majority of those, about 400,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates. Those ballots must first be processed before they...
ARIZONA STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
The Hill

Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims

Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy