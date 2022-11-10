Experts say the polls were wrong, as the red wave never made a splash

After political analysts and experts predicted for months that Republicans would take control of Congress with ease, they now are saying that polling was wrong, as races were much closer than expected.

Scott Tranter, an investor, and adviser for Decision Desk HQ, spoke with NewsNation on Wednesday and admitted that polling was off.

“Well, it certainly looks like polling had a miss this time, and it wasn’t missing Republicans. It was missing the Democrats, which is why we saw Fetterman win in Pennsylvania,” Tranter said.

Pennsylvania, a critical state to win in order to gain control in the Senate, was won by Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, 50.6% to 46.9%, after months of polling showed his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz was favored by nearly 20 points.

However, it wasn’t the only state to miss on polling, as Nevada’s Senate race is also much closer than expected. Republican Adam Laxalt was polling 55.5% to 44.5% over his Democratic opponent Catherine Cortez Masto.

As of Thursday afternoon, the race was much closer, with Laxalt leading Masto 49.4% to 47.6%, with 83% of precincts reporting.

Arizona’s race is also much closer than initially forecasted by Decision Desk HQ, with Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly currently leading Republican challenger Blake Masters 51.4% to 46.4% with 70% of precincts reporting.

Kelly was predicted to win the race 66.2% to 33.8%.

Republicans were predicted to have a 57.2% chance of grabbing the Senate in this year's midterms, but now that percentage has dropped, with the “red wave” being nothing more than a splash.

While the polls were far off from the actual result in several races, Tranter did not offer a reason as to why. However, it is important to note that polls are never the end result, though many act as if they are.