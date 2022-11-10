ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

James Gmiter indicates his football career is over

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open

VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round

The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU volleyball falls to Kansas

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six digs. Stokes leads WVU on the campaign with 336 digs and 29 service aces, while Miller leads WVU with 265 kills.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

FINAL: West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) looks to break a three-game skid on Saturday as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) in a Big 12 Conference clash. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview of the clash,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: WVU football finally bests Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After nine straight losses to Oklahoma, including several by three points or fewer, it may have felt to some like the Mountaineers may never defeat the Sooners as members of the same conference. But then, an unlikely hero came to the rescue to change’s West Virginia’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open

The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown breaks down WVU’s win over OU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally over the Sooner hump. Neal Brown’s 2022 Mountaineer squad became the first WVU team to beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 era on Saturday, edging the Sooners 23-20 at home. West Virginia snapped a streak of eight losses to OU, including a heartbreaking loss to the squad in Norman last season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Greene, Legg lift WVU over OU for first time in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, Garrett Greene led the WVU offense on a scoring drive to end a game. This time, he set up Casey Legg to give the Mountaineers their first Big 12 win over Oklahoma. Legg’s converted kick from 25 yards out...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners for the first...
NORMAN, OK
WTRF

WVU Travels to West Point for Matchup at Army

The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team embarks on its final road trip of the fall semester this weekend, as the Mountaineers are set to travel to West Point, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 12, for a match against No. 14 Army. Saturday’s contest against the Black Knights is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Toussaint’s 18 helps WVU pounce on Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Six straight for the Mountaineers. West Virginia (2-0) extended its Backyard Brawl winning streak to six games after beating Pitt (1-1) 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers were led by its newest faces, especially guard Joe Toussaint, who notched 18 points. WVU started hot,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Hammond Announces Signing of Lake

West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Griffin Lake (Emmaus, Pennsylvania/Emmaus High School) has signed a national letter of intent. Along with shooting for Emmaus High, Lake also has shot for the Ontlaunee Junior Rifle Team since Sept. 2016, and is a member of the USA Shooting Futures Team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Hilariously Trolls Pitt After Blowout Win

Following an 81-56 victory over the Pitt Panthers, the WVU Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to celebrate the win. In a hilarious turn of events, those in charge of the social media page decided to take a good jab at the Panthers. Honestly, whoever decided on this deserves a raise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Best Thing We Saw Tonight: History made in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – History was made after all of the Marion County teams made the postseason. North Marion, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior all earned postseason bids. In their first round playoff games, North Marion defeated Lincoln 37-7, and Fairmont Senior defeated Chapmanville 42-20. Scott defeated East Fairmont 35-31.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pittsburgh Steeler giving away turkeys in West Virginia

Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris is planning on giving away turkeys in West Virginia. Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, Harris along with his foundation, Da’ Bigger Picture, are making a campaign to fight food insecurity this holiday season.  Families must reserve a turkey ahead of time as supplies are limited. “Though the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
FAIRMONT, WV

