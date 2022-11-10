ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Mesquite issues boil water notice for customers of Markout Water Supply system in Kaufman County

 3 days ago

The city of Mesquite has issued a 'boil water' notice for customers of the Markout Water Supply system in Kaufman County.

Officials say Mesquite's water supply to Markout was disrupted because of maintenance and that allowed the water pressure to drop.

People on the Markout system are being urged to boil their water until further notice to eliminate any harmful bacteria before using it for cooking, drinking or bathing.

Customers should contact the City of Mesquite’s 24-hour Emergency Service at 972-216-6278 for more information.

