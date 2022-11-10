Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh baby receives life-saving treatment after being diagnosed with RSV, pneumonia
PITTSBURGH — A baby is at Children’s Hospital getting treatment, but at one point, the mom did not know if her daughter was going to be OK. 8-week-old Amy Rogers is a baby girl who has proven to be quite the fighter after she was diagnosed with RSV and pneumonia.
Butler Hospital workers picket over ARPA funds, staffing levels
On Thursday frontline staff at Care New England (CNE)’s Butler Hospital held an informational picket outside their facility to call for immediate intervention in Rhode Island’s ongoing mental health care emergency. Like their fellow SEIU 1199NE members at Women and Infants Hospital, caregivers have been calling on CNE for months to engage in dialogue about investment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded in the 2022 state budget, which provides $8 million for expanding access to mental health beds and over $1 million to stabilize the workforce at Butler Hospital, in addition to the $45 million earmarked for Rhode Island’s hospital system, 80% of which has been directed to be used directly on frontline staff for workforce stabilization investments.
Striking Post-Gazette workers say paper management has terminated their healthcare benefits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced that the Post-Gazette has terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers. The strike began last month. RELATED STORIES:Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers go on strikeAmid strike, some Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers quit unionPittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunctionFundraiser held for striking Post-Gazette workersWithout Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising lawsWorkers had learned on Saturday night that their coverage was inactive and then on Monday received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage. Workers said they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire warns of dangers of lithium-ion batteries
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said it is noticing an alarming trend. That's the destructiveness of lithium-ion batteries when they fail. The department is calling on people to be alert to the fire hazards they can present. According to Assistant Chief Brian Kokkila, a vehicle fire last month was traced back to a lithium battery failure. Firefighters said the blaze could have spread to other buildings. The bureau said it's an emerging technology that's in many devices we have, including phones and laptops. It's also in e-bikes and hoverboards. To prevent any catastrophes, firefighters recommend storing the devices in dry and climate-controlled areas. The batteries are technology firefighters are still working to learn. "There's no industry-wide mechanism for tracking the cause of lithium-ion or battery-related fires," Kokkila said. "That's something the U.S. Fire Administrator is working diligently for the nation to track this and other hazards." It's recommended you always follow the manufacturer's instructions for charging, handling and using the devices to prevent any issues. That can mean getting the brand-name charger as opposed to the off-brand ones.
Officials at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital announce opening of new Urology Clinic
Officials at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital officially announced the opening of a new Urology Clinic on the hospital campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier this month. Uniontown Urology Associates – formerly Tricounty Urology – joined WVU Medicine on June 1, with patients continuing to use their old practice...
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families
PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officially started its giveaway of Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday. Turkeys were given out at the Pittsburgh King School in the city’s North Side neighborhood. More than 250 turkeys were given away in the first day. A representative from the food bank...
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment
PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
A little can go a long way: Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosts turkey distribution
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is jumping on its Thanksgiving distribution early this year. You don't need us to tell you that grocery prices are high at the moment and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, folks around the country and in Pittsburgh are in need. That's why the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosted a turkey distribution at the Pittsburgh King School on the North Side. The distribution took place from 10 a.m. until noon and the food bank said they had 250 turkeys to give out as well as all the fixings. The need is great in the area and folks need a hand putting food on their table both now and for the holidays. Sign-ups were not required but the distribution was first come, first serve. They are also asking those who have the means to help them out this Thanksgiving, saying a contribution to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or your local food bank can go a long way. You can also donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund at this link.
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
University of Pittsburgh begins construction on 20-megawatt solar farm
A 20-megawatt solar farm in Pittsburgh will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next two decades. The solar farm is being built on 68 acres and will have about 55,000 solar panels. It is expected to be one of the largest solar installations in Western Pennsylvania, the university says in a news release.
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly temperatures, rain, and snow all possible throughout the week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!Alert: None.Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels. Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough...
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
Pittsburgh holds annual Veterans Day parade, oldest parade in US
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Veterans Day parade is the oldest veterans parades in the United States. Organizers say it’s also one of the largest. “My dad was in WWII,” said Daniel Gordon. The young and the old showed up to Liberty Avenue to honor our armed forces.
Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years
The Pittsburgh Land Bank is listed in property records as owning one property, this vacant lot at 243 Meadow St. in Larimer, as photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) The Pittsburgh Land Bank has $10 million allocated to it … and one property listed in its...
Walmart closes Waterworks location one day sooner than planned
PITTSBURGH — Two weeks before Black Friday, Nov. 11 was supposed to be the last Friday in business for the Walmart at the Waterworks Mall on Freeport Road, but when customers arrived Friday morning, the doors were locked. One by one, customers walked up to the door Friday morning...
