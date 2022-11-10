Asheville City Schools middle school football team wins French Broad Middle School Conference Tournament

Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the second of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. Some games were played Thursday night. See those highlights below. To see scores on the app, click here.
WLOS.com
Former Christ School star returns home with Harvard team for Asheville Championship
Asheville — (WLOS) The Asheville Championship welcomed teams from near and far for the second iteration of the event. Harvard traveled the farthest for the early season basketball tournament, but for one member of the Crimson it was a return home. Justice Ajogbor is a native of Nigeria, but...
Mountain Xpress
I-26 Student Art Contest Ceremony
Where: Henderson County School District Office 414 4th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC. details: NCDOT and Henderson County School District officials will present awards to winners of the I-26 Student Art Contest. The winning artwork will be permanently displayed on bridges over I-26 in Henderson County for decades. Media have the...
Buncombe Co. Board of Education calls special meeting
There will be a special called meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on Wednesday.
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 11-11-22
WLOS — The threat of severe weather prompted the move of several playoff games across the region, sending many teams to the pitch on Thursday night. The finals from Thursday night are listed below. To watch highlights from Thursday, click here. For your Friday games, these scores will be...
WLOS.com
Nearly $6 million heads to Buncombe County for school security upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools was awarded nearly $6 million from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. The money will go to make security and safety enhancements on campuses across the school system. “That just allows for a more efficient operational response if...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
WYFF4.com
Project Feed 5000 brings food, fellowship to Greenville for Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Project Feed 5000 is a very personal quest for founder Bajeyah Eaddy. This will be the ninth year that hundreds of volunteers gather to serve thousands of hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the Greenville area. This year, 2022, marks the fifth year that the Phillis Wheatley Community Center will be the host, and hub.
247Sports
Duke basketball: USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson tips cap to Blue Devils after 84-38 loss
Duke basketball dominated USC Upstate Friday night by way of an 84-38 victory. While the Spartans delivered the first punch, the No. 7 Blue Devils showed their superiority the rest of the night. USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson gave all the credit to Duke in a tough game on the road.
WLOS.com
Escaped inmate from eastern NC recaptured by deputies in Mars Hill, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An escapee from the Davidson Correctional Center who had been missing for three days was recaptured Thursday night, Nov. 10, according to Madison County Sheriff's Office. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said in a statement on Facebook just after midnight Friday, Nov. 11 that...
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
tribpapers.com
Buncombe’s Plans for Solid Waste
Asheville – Cassandra Lohmeyer, Buncombe County’s recycling coordinator, provided an overview of the recent “Waste Characterization Study” conducted by SCS Engineers. The objective was to help the county glean information that would help extend the life of the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Estimates of landfill totals were extrapolated from hand-sorting through 45 samples, each containing 214 pounds of waste. A visual inspection was conducted for estimates of large items like white goods.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
theonefeather.com
FOOTBALL: Black Knights top Braves in second round playoff game
59.6 – ROBBINSVILLE: Bryce Adams 18-yard pass to Brock Adams, kick no good. Robbinsville 14 Cherokee 0. 9:57 – ROBBINSVILLE: Cuttler Adams 9-yard run, two-point failed. Robbinsville 20 Cherokee 0. 5:14 – CHEROKEE: Tso Smith 2-yard run, kick no good. Robbinsville 20 Cheroke 6. 3rd Quarter. 6:05...
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
tribpapers.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade Street Closures on December 3
Hendersonville – On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 PM with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 PM. The streets will reopen following the parade’s conclusion and once attendees have dispersed.
Mountain Xpress
Birth professionals lament labor unit closures
When Aleisha Ballew Silvers gave birth at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, she felt embraced with love. “It felt like being surrounded by older sisters who would help you, cheer for you, help you learn to breastfeed, teach you to care for your newborn and let you know that the experience belongs to you,” Silvers says. She trained to become a labor and delivery nurse herself and was hired at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. It felt especially meaningful to her as her family has lived in nearby Burnsville for several generations.
