Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military

The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
25 VETERANS DAY DEALS & DISCOUNTS (2022)

To celebrate Veterans Day, attractions and restaurants across the Atlanta area are offering deals for the women and men who have served our county. Here are some great deals for veterans with valid military ID:. Six Flags Over Georgia is showing its gratitude to the men and women who have...
Veterans Day 2022: The Best Food Freebies And Deals

World War I officially ended on November 11, 1918, at 11:11 a.m., and more than a century later, the same day each year commemorates the momentous global event. Honoring all those who served in the armed forces during the war, the holiday is celebrated in 12 different countries worldwide. Some call it Remembrance Day and others, such as the U.S., refer to it as Veterans Day.
Veterans Day: Here's a list of businesses offering freebies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans of the United States Military are being honored on Friday. In celebration of Veterans Day, some businesses are offering freebies or discounts for vets. Check out a list of Veterans Day deals from Military.com.110 Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11.151 Coffee -- Veterans and their families get free drinks on November 11.7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.Another Broken Egg Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Patriot...
Red Lobster And Bonefish Grill Are Offering Free Shrimp For Veterans Day

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, honoring those who fought for the United States during past wars and who served in the military (via Military.com). The federal holiday is an important day for more than 19 million men and women in the U.S., who allowed the rest of the country to live their lives knowing their freedom and country were defended (via USO).
Veterans Day freebies await, from doughnuts to gym memberships

These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Drinks to Veterans on Veterans Day

Thanksgiving may be the star holiday of November, but it’s not the only thing to celebrate as the year draws to a close. Veterans Day may not include large family gatherings and pumpkin pies, but it’s a chance to thank and honor the military community and other federal workers, especially with this Starbucks Veterans Day deal.
Local Deals for Veterans!

Veterans Day is today and there are tons of freebies and food deals for service members, their families and, of course, veterans – just make sure you have your ID. Here’s a list of what these chains are offering. Chili’s – Active-duty military and vets can dine in...

