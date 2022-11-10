The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.

13 DAYS AGO