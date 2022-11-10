Read full article on original website
Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members
This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military
The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
macaronikid.com
25 VETERANS DAY DEALS & DISCOUNTS (2022)
To celebrate Veterans Day, attractions and restaurants across the Atlanta area are offering deals for the women and men who have served our county. Here are some great deals for veterans with valid military ID:. Six Flags Over Georgia is showing its gratitude to the men and women who have...
Veterans Day 2022: The Best Food Freebies And Deals
World War I officially ended on November 11, 1918, at 11:11 a.m., and more than a century later, the same day each year commemorates the momentous global event. Honoring all those who served in the armed forces during the war, the holiday is celebrated in 12 different countries worldwide. Some call it Remembrance Day and others, such as the U.S., refer to it as Veterans Day.
Veterans Day: Here's a list of businesses offering freebies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans of the United States Military are being honored on Friday. In celebration of Veterans Day, some businesses are offering freebies or discounts for vets. Check out a list of Veterans Day deals from Military.com.110 Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11.151 Coffee -- Veterans and their families get free drinks on November 11.7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.Another Broken Egg Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Patriot...
Where can veterans get deals, discounts and freebies on November 11?
Veterans Day is one way Americans can honor and thank those who served their country - and there is a multitude of ways veterans can accept that thanks in the form of deals and discounts.
Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
Red Lobster And Bonefish Grill Are Offering Free Shrimp For Veterans Day
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, honoring those who fought for the United States during past wars and who served in the military (via Military.com). The federal holiday is an important day for more than 19 million men and women in the U.S., who allowed the rest of the country to live their lives knowing their freedom and country were defended (via USO).
Veterans Day freebie: a free meal and a free car wash at Sheetz stores that have a car wash
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free...
MilitaryTimes
Veterans Day freebies await, from doughnuts to gym memberships
These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Drinks to Veterans on Veterans Day
Thanksgiving may be the star holiday of November, but it’s not the only thing to celebrate as the year draws to a close. Veterans Day may not include large family gatherings and pumpkin pies, but it’s a chance to thank and honor the military community and other federal workers, especially with this Starbucks Veterans Day deal.
WSET
'Small thank you for their huge service:' Dunkin' honors veterans with a free donut
(WSET) — Dunkin' has a small thank you for veterans. Dunkin’ said they salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. They're honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day, Dunkin' said. "We are giving all retired and active...
iheart.com
Local Deals for Veterans!
Veterans Day is today and there are tons of freebies and food deals for service members, their families and, of course, veterans – just make sure you have your ID. Here’s a list of what these chains are offering. Chili’s – Active-duty military and vets can dine in...
Business: Freebies for Veterans, too many shipping container
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can free meals, discounts and coupons at restaurants and fast -food chains throughout the country today in honor of Veterans Day.
