Read full article on original website
Related
Senate control guarantees many more judges for Democrats
Judicial and executive branch confirmations are of the few things the majority party has unilateral control over.
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough.’
Under the proposal from the U.S. climate envoy, companies would buy carbon credits that fund the greening of power grids in developing countries. It comes as rich nations face pressure at COP 27 to make good on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations.
Democrats keep the Senate
Catherine Cortez Masto's win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Nevada and Arizona, a pair of battleground states that Republicans contested fiercely.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: How a Dem Senate changes the next two years
The full scale of the Republican defeat on Tuesday is starting to become clearer. Not only will the Democrats keep control of the Senate — and perhaps expand it by a single vote — it is still possible that Democrats will retain the House. We wouldn’t call it...
POLITICO
Congress expected to take up leftover FDA bills in lame duck
BURR, MURRAY PRESS FORWARD ON LEFTOVER FDA BILLS — FDA legislation that fell off the September user fee reauthorization package is likely to find a home in an end-of-year government funding bill after Democrats emerged stronger than expected from the midterm election. “On nerd FDA policy, this is setting...
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence. Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he’s participated in as president, Biden said the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” and promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous,...
Crypto giant's bankruptcy puts industry in Washington's crosshairs
Regulatory agencies around the world are circling the exchange and departing CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in the aftermath of a trading scandal.
POLITICO
Who Biden calls, and why
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Nahal on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. As allied countries remember their war dead today — in commemorations variously known as Veterans’ Day or Remembrance Day — Germany engages in a more cautious National Day of Mourning, and China holds its version of Black Friday: the world’s largest shopping sale, known as Singles Day.
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:
POLITICO
How to flip a GOP stronghold: be a normal politician
Why were Democrats seemingly able to by and large defy history and avoid a catastrophic result in the midterms? Across the country, Democrats successfully defended seats that Republicans had confidently expected to pick up, while also adding wins in gubernatorial races in five swing states that flipped from Trump to Biden in 2020.
POLITICO
An anti-ESG chill pill
A RED BUMP — Republicans are going to ramp up their attacks on ESG investing after the midterms, but it'll mostly be sound and fury, financial experts say. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a foe of the Securities and Exchange Commission's proposal to make companies disclose more climate-related information, will likely helm the House Financial Services Committee.
POLITICO
Burying the hatchet. Or not.
GEORGETOWN, Del. — President JOE BIDEN has loved the earnest Delaware tradition known as “Return Day” since he participated in it in 1972 after his first Senate election. For over two hundred years, the state’s political class gathers in the small town of Georgetown to display bipartisan...
Biden's mission at climate summit: Convince world 'it’s different now'
Delegates at COP27 were divided on whether the U.S. president's three-hour visit met the mark.
POLITICO
For Biden, a break from the bad news
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is tapping Bryan Steil to run one of the GOP’s transition teams — and could be sending a signal on his pick for House Administration chair.
Steil is in the running to lead the House Administration Committee next year — a McCarthy pick. Caught our attention: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy rolled out the list of Republicans who would lead the transition teams for the 118th Congress (and an expected GOP majority.) Included in the...
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Nov. 13, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Ashley Etienne, Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez and Brendan Buck. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: Five days after the 2022 election, control...
Customs and Border Protection commissioner resigns
Chris Magnus submitted his resignation “effective immediately” to President Joe Biden.
getnews.info
Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players operating in this market include OPTEL GROUP (Canada), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision S.p.a. (Italy), SAP SE (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy)”. In May-2022, OPTEL Group launched OPTCHAIN, a suite of the modular intelligent supply chain...
Why it will be hard for Biden to woo Southeast Asia
Biden markets new “strategic partnership” to strengthen relations.
Comments / 1