ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Democrat wins Arizona governor's race, Republican election denier calls 'BS'

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with The Arizona Republic’s national political reporter Ron Hansen about the latest midterm election results and what the close races mean politically. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
ARIZONA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho voters support more school funding. But how should it be spent?

Starting in January, a brand new legislature will have to grapple with how to spend $410 million more on public education. That money comes after September’s special legislative session that saw lawmakers cut taxes, offer residents a new round of rebate checks and significantly boost education funding. The advisory...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy