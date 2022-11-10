ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday at local San Diego pub

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is one of the most prominent military cities in the U.S. The Naval presence in San Diego County amounts to billions of dollars in ships, shipyards, bases and military housing. The city’s relationship with the Navy is likely why the Marine Corp’s 247th...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

J & R Auto Body & Paint Joins 1Collision as First Location in the San Diego Area

1Collision is excited to announce the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, CA. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years. “We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said...
VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in San Diego throughout November!

Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
SAN DIEGO, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

2022 Holiday at the Rancho in Carlsbad

The 2022 holiday season is under way in Carlsbad with events over the next few weeks, including Holiday at the Rancho. You can #ShopSmall at Small Business Saturday on November 26th in Carlsbad Village. What a great opportunity to work on your holiday shopping and support our local merchants. Next...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

San Diego County offices to close for Veterans Day holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day. All County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Friday and will resume normal hours Saturday. Vaccinations are still available through healthcare providers and at pharmacies. Limited County-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Friday. See which sites will be open on the testing schedule.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu

Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution

Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
News 8 KFMB

Here’s why it takes so long to certify votes in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people have questioned why it takes so much longer in California to certify votes, when some other states were able to call all races the same night. The simple answer is that California has made it incredibly easy to vote. Every registered voter gets a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

