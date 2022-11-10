Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday at local San Diego pub
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is one of the most prominent military cities in the U.S. The Naval presence in San Diego County amounts to billions of dollars in ships, shipyards, bases and military housing. The city’s relationship with the Navy is likely why the Marine Corp’s 247th...
northcountydailystar.com
J & R Auto Body & Paint Joins 1Collision as First Location in the San Diego Area
1Collision is excited to announce the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, CA. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years. “We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said...
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
athomeincarlsbad.com
2022 Holiday at the Rancho in Carlsbad
The 2022 holiday season is under way in Carlsbad with events over the next few weeks, including Holiday at the Rancho. You can #ShopSmall at Small Business Saturday on November 26th in Carlsbad Village. What a great opportunity to work on your holiday shopping and support our local merchants. Next...
El Cajon farm among best places in US to buy a holiday tree, according to Yelp
As the holiday season gets into full swing, one East County tree farm is being recognized as one of the best places in the country to buy a holiday tree.
San Diego County offices to close for Veterans Day holiday
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day. All County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Friday and will resume normal hours Saturday. Vaccinations are still available through healthcare providers and at pharmacies. Limited County-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Friday. See which sites will be open on the testing schedule.
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
San Diego philanthropist pledges $35 million to assist the homeless
Ernest Rady made pledged to give most of his million-dollar fortune away, and the San Diego entrepreneur is keeping this promise. This month Ernest and his wife, Evelyn Rady, pledged $35 million to endow programs for people experiencing homelessness at the existing Rady Residence and the planned Rady Center.
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
KPBS
1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
northcountydailystar.com
2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution
Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
theregistrysocal.com
Nearly 73,000 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in El Cajon WIth $26.55MM Asking Price
More retail space is being placed on the market in San Diego. According to a property listing from Century American Realty, a 72,975 square foot shopping center is up for sale in El Cajon, with an asking price of $26.55 million, or about $364 per square foot. Located at 868...
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
Makin Island Ready Group with 13th MEU Quietly Deploys from Naval Base San Diego
The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and its ready group quietly departed Naval Base San Diego on Election Day for deployment in the Indo-Pacific Region. The ready group includes the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage and the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Pendleton.
News 8 KFMB
Here’s why it takes so long to certify votes in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people have questioned why it takes so much longer in California to certify votes, when some other states were able to call all races the same night. The simple answer is that California has made it incredibly easy to vote. Every registered voter gets a...
San Diego ranked top digital city in US, survey shows
Technological advancement in San Diego is being honored, as the city Thursday received a top three digital ranking in the country for the sixth consecutive year from the Center for Digital Government's 2022 Digital Cities Survey, officials announced.
Body found in La Mesa ID’d
A body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.
