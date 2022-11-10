Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Canoe Accident Drowns 8-Year-Old Othello Boy, Others Missing
(Warden, WA) -- A fishing trip in a seep lake turns deadly Friday. An 8-year-old boy from Othello is dead and a 6-year-old boy is missing, as is a 32-year-old man after the canoe they were all aboard capsized in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge south of Highway 262. A 10-year-old boy was able to make it to shore and is in the hospital being treated for hypothermia.
610KONA
Two Children Hurt After Kennewick RV Fire
(Kennewick, WA) -- Fire crews rushed to the scene of a motor home on fire with children trapped inside off 7322 West Bonnie Ave in Kennewick just after 11:00am Saturday. This after reports of dark, black smoke could be seen from miles around. Callers to 9-1-1 reported that a child appeared to be on top of the RV, but when crews arrived, they found out it was actually a child climbing out of the rear window of the vehicle. There was still however a child trapped inside.
610KONA
Did Trader Joe’s New Kennewick Location Get Reveal in Designs?
One of the Tri-Cities wishlist retailers that we've wanted in the Columbia Basin is Trader Joe's. We've done poll after poll and consumers always put Trader Joe's at the top of their list. In an article from the Tri-City Herald, plans for the old Toys R Us building at the...
610KONA
Amazon Text Scam Hitting Benton & Franklin Counties, Don’t Fall for it!
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning you of the latest scam involving texting. Don't fall for it. Scammers are texting phony links attached to messages. The scammers say they are Amazon and ask you to update your personal billing information on the provided link. NEVER click on any links...
Comments / 0