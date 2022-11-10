(Kennewick, WA) -- Fire crews rushed to the scene of a motor home on fire with children trapped inside off 7322 West Bonnie Ave in Kennewick just after 11:00am Saturday. This after reports of dark, black smoke could be seen from miles around. Callers to 9-1-1 reported that a child appeared to be on top of the RV, but when crews arrived, they found out it was actually a child climbing out of the rear window of the vehicle. There was still however a child trapped inside.

