Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
FOX Sports
Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a...
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Giants' Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger out vs. Texans
The New York Giants will host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday and will do so with a few reinforcements. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to return, and both cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and linebacker Oshane Ximines could also play in Week 10.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NFL Week 9 picks: Predictions for Houston Texans vs. New York Giants | Will Brian Daboll and Co. take care of business?
Coming out of their bye week, the Giants get a winnable home game Sunday. Will they improve to 7-2 against the Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium — and boost their chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10: Top trending, viral moments from Vikings-Bills, more
Week 10 of the NFL season kicked with an international infusion as the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in Germany while our own FOX NFL Sunday crew broadcast from Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Back on the home front, however, one early game had to deal with an aggressive advance — of pigeons.
WATCH: Texans RB Dameon Pierce busts a 44-yard run against the Giants
Dameon Pierce has been the catalyst for the Houston Texans’ offense in 2022. The fourth-rounder from Florida galloped 44 yards in the second quarter to help Houston flip the field against the New York Giants in Week 10 Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 44-yard gain allowed Houston to settle for a 38-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal to get the Texans on the board, 7-3.
FOX Sports
Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears 31-30
CHICAGO (AP) — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30 on Sunday. The Lions (3-6) scored 21 points...
Halftime analysis of Texans' Week 10 matchup vs. Giants
The Houston Texans have stayed competitive against the New York Giants through two quarters, which is an expected development given the teams’ drastically different records. New York has seen their stock soar under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and Houston will be hard-pressed to keep this game close while they focus their efforts on playing fundamentally sound football in the second half.
FOX Sports
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers...
Giants defeat Texans: Winners, losers and those in between
The New York Giants defeated the Houston Texans, 24-16, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon to lift their record to 7-2 on the season. Here are some winners. losers and in-betweens from the game. Winners. Saquon Barkley: Barkley came into the game with a mouth-watering matchup in front of him...
Giants outlast Texans, 24-16: Here's how Twitter reacted
The New York Giants came in to Week 10 fresh off the bye hoping to get back on their winning ways hosting the Houston Texans. The Giants opened as almost seven-point favorites but the line adjusted in Houston’s favor as the week progressed and Big Blue were just 4.5-point favorites as of Sunday Morning.
FOX Sports
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit...
Giants vs. Texans Week 10 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (6-2) and Houston Texans (1-6-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 10. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
FOX Sports
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
Jordan Mailata Out for Redemption After Allowing Two Sacks in Houston
The Eagles LT is eager to go out against Washington and return to the high standard of play he has set for himself
Texans vs. Giants live blog: Giants 7-3, 2nd Q
The Houston Texans take on the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. For the Texans, the showdown with their second NFC East opponent represents an opportunity to improve upon their 1-6-1 record. It may be a little easier as running back Dameon Pierce appears ready to go and receiver Brandin Cooks and receiver Nico Collins are back in the lineup.
Comments / 0