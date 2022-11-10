ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 10: Top trending, viral moments from Vikings-Bills, more

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked with an international infusion as the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in Germany while our own FOX NFL Sunday crew broadcast from Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Back on the home front, however, one early game had to deal with an aggressive advance — of pigeons.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans RB Dameon Pierce busts a 44-yard run against the Giants

Dameon Pierce has been the catalyst for the Houston Texans’ offense in 2022. The fourth-rounder from Florida galloped 44 yards in the second quarter to help Houston flip the field against the New York Giants in Week 10 Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 44-yard gain allowed Houston to settle for a 38-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal to get the Texans on the board, 7-3.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears 31-30

CHICAGO (AP) — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30 on Sunday. The Lions (3-6) scored 21 points...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halftime analysis of Texans' Week 10 matchup vs. Giants

The Houston Texans have stayed competitive against the New York Giants through two quarters, which is an expected development given the teams’ drastically different records. New York has seen their stock soar under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and Houston will be hard-pressed to keep this game close while they focus their efforts on playing fundamentally sound football in the second half.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers...
FOX Sports

Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game

MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Giants live blog: Giants 7-3, 2nd Q

The Houston Texans take on the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. For the Texans, the showdown with their second NFC East opponent represents an opportunity to improve upon their 1-6-1 record. It may be a little easier as running back Dameon Pierce appears ready to go and receiver Brandin Cooks and receiver Nico Collins are back in the lineup.
HOUSTON, TX

