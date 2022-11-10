ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is in full swing and it's time to get in the spirit. Some cities are decking the halls, putting up trees, and hanging lights as they begin the season of celebration .

Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season. The website states, "Thumbtack revealed the list of the ‘Most Festive Cities in the U.S.’ based on data from millions of home projects booked from across all 50 states."

According to the list, Austin is the most festive city in the US. Three other Texas cities landed on the list. Dallas- Fort Worth came in at number two, Houston came in at number four, and San Antonio landed at number 10 on the list.

Here are the top 20 most festive cities in the US, according to Thumbtack :

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Dallas- Forth Worth, TX
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. Houston, TX
  5. Denver, CO
  6. Phoenix, AZ
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. San Francisco, CA
  9. Kansas City, MO
  10. San Antonio, TX
  11. Chicago, IL
  12. Orlando, FL
  13. Tampa, FL
  14. Nashville, TN
  15. Portland, OR
  16. West Palm Beach, FL
  17. Charlotte, NC
  18. Raleigh, NC
  19. Detroit, MI
  20. San Diego, CA

The full festive study can be found on Thumbtack's website .

