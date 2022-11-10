Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts
A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mama Dog And Puppies Were Found In A 122-Degree Desert | The Dodo Faith = Restored
Mama dog and her puppies were found in the middle of a 122-degree desert — wait until you see them enjoy grass for the first time!. Keep up with Sandy on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ezzyfromtheblock. Special thanks to Elika for helping to rescue Sandy: https://thedo.do/icareq8. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner
A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of America
"Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
pethelpful.com
Dog Surrendered Because Owner 'Lost Her Home' Is As Sad As It Gets
Too often, owners are forced to surrender their pets to a shelter because their landlord does not allow pets or because they have suddenly become homeless. This is heartbreaking for both the owner and the dog, but unfortunately, the dog does not understand why they are back in the shelter. This recently happened to one pup, and he is hoping to find a new home soon.
Italian Mastiff Dog Protecting Toddler From 'Attack' Divides Internet
A dog seemingly jumping in to protect a toddler from an "attack" is being praised online. In a video shared to TikTok on September 22 by user Sarah (@sarah_rue1), her partner Lawrence demonstrates what happens when he pretends to shove his 3-year-old son. Rip—a 9-month-old Cane Corso (a type of...
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online
A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Upworthy
Puppy who ran away from home returns the same day with dog show rosette after winning third place
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. It has since been updated. An English family was in for quite the rollercoaster of emotions when their dog ran away from home, only to return later that day with a rosette from a dog show. Peter and Paula Closier were overcome with worry when their 5-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished from their home in Bolney, West Sussex, on July 10. They searched all over with a search party that included their two daughters and neighbors, and even called the police, local vets and the dog warden in a desperate attempt to find her.
Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts
A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone from New Hampshire Instantly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
Vermont Woman Mauled By Bear After Letting Dog Outside: 'It Was Terrifying'
When Sarah Dietl took her Shih Tzu outside Wednesday night, the 43-year-old resident of Winhall, Vermont, encountered something much larger. As she watched her dog, Bodie, chase a bear cub up a tree, Dietl saw the cub’s mother — which then mauled her hands, head and torso. “She...
Watch as 'Oldest' Golden Retriever Falls in Love With Puppy in Cute Clip
The blossoming relationship between a senior golden retriever called Cali and a new puppy Tommy has delighted users on TikTok in a video viewed more than 825,000 times. In the footage, posted by Boston-based Christina, Cali can be seen moving away while the puppy tries to snuggle up to her. The text reads "Over it already," but then changes to "realizing she has a play buddy," as the dogs run in the garden.
Adorable Rescue Dog Who 'Only Barks When She's Sleeping' Delights Internet
A rescue dog's undeniably cute sleeping habit has been generating plenty of "awwws" online. Sarah-Jane Ward told Newsweek she adopted Penelope, who is a Labrador mix, from an Ottawa, Canada, rescue group back in the fall of 2016. She's been a beloved part of the family ever since, although Ward did soon notice her pet pooch's unusual penchant for barking in her sleep rather than during her waking hours.
Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'
An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
A Pair of Beagles Were Left to Wander in the Snow—Until a Kind Stranger Took Them In
It was in the bleak midwinter, and the wayfaring couple trudged through the frigid night, seeking shelter. The father-to-be scanned the roadside for some home, some inn, some stable where his struggling companion might rest safely for the night. He looked over at her frequently. She labored along without complaint, her way made heavier by the new life growing inside her. They needed a warm, dry place safe from the bitter wind. When her time came, it must not be out here along the roadway.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0