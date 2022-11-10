ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?

Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Wood Village offers Holiday boxes to residents

Wood Village helps with holiday dinners with its second annual meal box giveaway For the second year, the city of Wood Village is offering a holiday meal box to its residents and other locals. This year's meal box will include a holiday ham and a choice of a Walmart or Fred Meyer gift card to purchase side dishes. Caroline Hinders, Wood Village's community engagement specialist, said the city is extremely excited to provide these meal boxes again this year. "last year we gave out around 150 (meal boxes)," said Hinders. "So, that's how many we're expecting to do...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
WWEEK

Demolition of the Roseway Theater Has Begun

After the Roseway Theater was devastated by an electrical fire last August, owner Greg Wood expressed optimism about rebuilding the beloved neighborhood movie house. But that prospect is looking far less likely than it did in the summer. As of now, what remains of the theater is in the process of being demolished.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR

