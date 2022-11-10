Read full article on original website
Related
Small Portland pound cake shop preps for holiday orders
Millage has enjoyed baking her whole life, but it was her family who encouraged her to turn her love of desserts into a business of her own. Growing up, she watched her aunt make 7 UP pound cakes until her hands wouldn’t allow her to anymore.
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
Oregon’s 2022 holiday shows bring back seasonal favorites and some new sugar plums
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without performances of such traditional favorites as “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol,” and other treats. This year, Portland-area audiences will find their stockings overflowing with joyful choices. Some venues are requesting that those attending continue to wear masks. Check websites for details.
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
Honoring the brave: 142nd Wing plans Veterans Day flyovers
The Oregon Military Department announced that the 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers for Veterans Day ceremonies and parades across the state.
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
KATU.com
9-1-1 outage in Portland and Multnomah County now fixed, says officials
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. The Bureau of Emergency Communications says there is no longer a 9-1-1 outage in the Portland and Multnomah County area. Officials announced in a tweet Saturday night that there is a 9-1-1 outage. Officials stated callers that have a '503' or '242' prefix cannot reach...
KGW
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
More than missing dogs in Sandy, it’s ‘all we have left’
Kim Hendricks lost her 12-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2017. Now, 5 years later, Hendricks mother is pleading for help getting her daughter's dog back home.
Wood Village offers Holiday boxes to residents
Wood Village helps with holiday dinners with its second annual meal box giveaway For the second year, the city of Wood Village is offering a holiday meal box to its residents and other locals. This year's meal box will include a holiday ham and a choice of a Walmart or Fred Meyer gift card to purchase side dishes. Caroline Hinders, Wood Village's community engagement specialist, said the city is extremely excited to provide these meal boxes again this year. "last year we gave out around 150 (meal boxes)," said Hinders. "So, that's how many we're expecting to do...
WWEEK
Demolition of the Roseway Theater Has Begun
After the Roseway Theater was devastated by an electrical fire last August, owner Greg Wood expressed optimism about rebuilding the beloved neighborhood movie house. But that prospect is looking far less likely than it did in the summer. As of now, what remains of the theater is in the process of being demolished.
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
kptv.com
‘Just numb’: North Portland family heartbroken after losing daughter in shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Shirlene Beaver turned 35 years old less than a week before her life was cut short. Portland police said she was shot and killed last Wednesday before 8:30 p.m. in Northeast Portland. A man was also shot and sent to the hospital. “I think we all...
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
Comments / 0