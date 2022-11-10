Wood Village helps with holiday dinners with its second annual meal box giveaway For the second year, the city of Wood Village is offering a holiday meal box to its residents and other locals. This year's meal box will include a holiday ham and a choice of a Walmart or Fred Meyer gift card to purchase side dishes. Caroline Hinders, Wood Village's community engagement specialist, said the city is extremely excited to provide these meal boxes again this year. "last year we gave out around 150 (meal boxes)," said Hinders. "So, that's how many we're expecting to do...

WOOD VILLAGE, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO