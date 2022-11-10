Read full article on original website
Drag Race UK's Alan Carr announces new ITV show from Gavin & Stacey team
Alan Carr has announced a new biographical comedy series about his life from the team behind Gavin & Stacey. The Drag Race UK judge will star and co-write Changing Ends for ITV, which documents his life growing up in Northampton in the 1980s and is described as "a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive".
Rock rivals 2008
Just finished watching this on YouTube. I remember it at the time back in 2008. This really should've been a lot lot better. Unfortunately it was a flop. It's a shame as itv wanted to make a drama out of the x factor. Britain got talent sort of shows!. Michelle...
Strictly's Katya Jones pays sweet tribute to Tony Adams after he withdraws from the competition
Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones has paid tribute to her celebrity partner Tony Adams, after he withdrew from the competition this weekend. The former Arsenal player and football manager sustained an injury on Saturday night (November 12), and as he was unable to compete in the dance-off, stepped away. Posting...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".
Warrior Nun season 3 potential release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know
Warrior Nun spoilers follow. Our fervent prayers were answered when Netflix resurrected Warrior Nun for a second season that launched on November 10, 2022. But what does the future hold for the fantasy teen franchise? Will Warrior Nun rise yet again for a third outing?. At this time of writing,...
Apple's Bad Sisters reveals future after season 1
Sharon Horgan's murder mystery series Bad Sisters has received an exciting update – it's been confirmed for a second season. In an announcement, Apple TV+ shared the news that it has renewed the critically acclaimed series meaning it will be back for a second instalment (via Radio Times). Set...
Westworld star Jeffrey Wright lands next lead movie role following show's cancellation
Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright has found his next movie project. For debutant director Cord Jefferson, he'll play Monk Ellison in the adaptation of Percival Everett's 2001 novel Erasure – about an English professor who pens a satirical book under a pseudonym with the aim of laying bare the hypocrisies of the publishing sector (via Deadline).
Which pros do you hope return for 2023?
I hope Michelle Tsiakkas & Lauren Oakley get celebrities. I'd actually like to see all this year's pros back again next year, but I can see Karen leaving as she's been on the show for 10 years. Posts: 9,019. Forum Member. ✭. 13/11/22 - 19:38 #2. Jowita, Nikita, and Carlos are...
BBC's 'solution' to streaming delay
Did anything amount from this? I remember this was big news back in 2018 but almost 5 years on and we're still in the same place we were back then with latency of around 30 seconds on iPlayer and platforms like Sky Glass. Why would latency be an issue? -...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 7 - November 12 - 9pm - ITV1
Week 1 coming to a close, and to say it's been a divided week inside and outside would be a bit of an understatement. Hancock (who else, yawn) and Owen will be facing the next BTT, and it's quiz based and involves gunge. The tease of which as always will be posted when it drops later from whatever source, and as Ant and Dec said at the end of the last show, all the campmates will pitching up to watch.
Has Strictly lost its sparkle?
Now, last year’s series was one of my favourites of all time so this year’s was always going to be underwhelming. Whilst there’s been some very good dances this series, I don’t think the magic of 2021 is quite there. But I felt that 2021 was the first one that felt *really* magical in about 5 years and they’ve struggled to re-capture that magic this time around.
Best Strictly in ages
It’s just an option, but I thought tonight was the best SCD, certainly of this series…and possibly of the past few years. I cried. But it was also joyous. I don’t personally think it’s even the best of the series - week 4 still stands out to me!
Best and worst newcomers, exits and returnees under Iain MacLeod?
MacLeod has now been Corrie's producer for four years. Who's been your favourite newcomer, exit and returnee?. Best Newcomer: Nina Lucas- what a treasure they discovered in Mollie Gallagher when they brought her into the show three years ago. After Hayley's death, it was difficult to think of Roy having another such endearing partnership with another character, especially when his relationship with Cathy was a monumentally ill-advised move by the writers. Giving Nina a direct link to one of the show's most iconic characters, gave her a solid foundation but also helped her carve out her own path as one of the show's most complex and unique characters for quite some time. She shone throughout the hate crime story last year and helped make it one of Macleod's more successful long-term arcs.
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
Impress me Celebs ... boycott eating the food Matt wins
Listening to them all talking about Matt behind his back and cheering him when he comes back with all the stars. Instead if they are really serious about him then to boycott all the food he wins and have rice and beans. Listening to them all talking about Matt behind...
Will we ever see a fifth weekly episode for EastEnders?
I know there are some viewers who were against a third weekly episode, never mind a fourth. But is a fifth weekly episode out of the question?. Planning has not yet been submitted for the back lot. But I think there will be a new set there by at least the end of 2023/early 2024.
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?
It is common practice for EastEnders fans to hate the showrunner at present and label them “the worst ever” until the next one comes along. How long before the cycle repeats itself?. How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?...
