IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event in Brazil, ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring 24 of some of the best teams in the world. Squads hailing from Europe, the Americas, and Asia qualified via Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments and fled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to play in the $1.25 million event. The 16 teams with Challenger or Contender status started their journey in the Challengers Stage and only half of them advanced to the Legends Stage, where the best eight teams from RMR were waiting.

9 HOURS AGO