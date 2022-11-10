Read full article on original website
IEM Rio CS:GO Major crowd spit on a NAVI player, s1mple claims
The crowd at IEM Rio Major has been impressing the CS:GO community due to their passion and unconditional support, but the fans at Jeunesse Arena allegedly crossed the line yesterday, according to NAVI star s1mple. NAVI faced FURIA, the only Brazilian team alive in IEM Rio Major, in the quarterfinals...
From CS:GO meme to legend: Outsiders’ Jame awarded IEM Rio Major MVP
The Russian captain and dedicated CS:GO sniper Jame has been decorated the MVP of IEM Rio Major after he led Outsiders to win the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament in Brazil today. Jame’s calls were decisive for Outsiders to win their first Major trophy, but he was also one of the...
Who won the IEM Rio CS:GO Major?
IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event in Brazil, ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring 24 of some of the best teams in the world. Squads hailing from Europe, the Americas, and Asia qualified via Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments and fled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to play in the $1.25 million event. The 16 teams with Challenger or Contender status started their journey in the Challengers Stage and only half of them advanced to the Legends Stage, where the best eight teams from RMR were waiting.
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
The most watched CS:GO match of the IEM Rio Major wasn’t the grand finals
The IEM Rio Major 2022 has finished with the CIS Outsiders roster taking home the trophy and the $500,000 prize. The Grand Final win was a momentous occasion for Counter-Strike history, but it didn’t grip fans like one of the prior matches in the Champion Stage. FURIA was one...
Heroic can start a new Danish dynasty in grand final of IEM Rio Major
The opportunity is at hand for Heroic to start their own Danish dynasty in CS:GO, with arguably their toughest task so far as a team behind them after overcoming FURIA in the semifinals of the IEM Rio Major in front of a raucous Rio crowd. Since the return of Majors...
Riot reverts major item changes only days before League’s preseason patch
Navori Quickblades has never been a popular item in League of Legends since it’s incredibly expensive and no marksmen ever have room for it in their build. While testing preseason changes, Riot Games started experimenting with Navori Quickblades, and now the devs are reverting all changes they made to the item.
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
Fresh off their Major win, Outsiders qualify for BLAST World Finals—and BLAST has some rules
The IEM Rio Major 2022 saw a series of upsets leading to a dark horse victory for Outsiders that most people definitely didn’t see coming. Alongside the fame and riches, the Major champions have now qualified for the BLAST Premier World Final, with the opportunity to take home another $500,000 place for first place.
In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven
After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
Riot’s exciting MMO project will have in-depth lore but don’t expect a ‘grand reveal’
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably heard Riot Games is making a League of Legends-themed MMO. Although we’ve been craving for months and even years now to learn more about this upcoming game, Riot and its developers have been stingy with new information. Thankfully, executive producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street updated us on the current state of the game and revealed some exciting information.
Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet
Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player. Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in...
Fortnite’s Chapter 3 finale event will be happening next month
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now thanks to the constant flow of new content and lore to keep players going. There have been rumors for months about there being a new Chapter starting next season, but few believed it since the last two chapters lasted for at least two years.
‘It’s not like this type of stuff hasn’t happened before’: Broxah pulls back curtain on LEC teams blocking transfers
Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, former Fnatic and Team Liquid jungler, has joined the discussion about contract jail in League of Legends esports. Referring to Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski in a recent stream, Broxah said he’s aware of multiple situations where a player was keen on joining a different team but was blocked from thanks to their contract.
CS:GO is returning to Brazil in 2023 for IEM Spring
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been a landmark occasion, a tournament filled with surprises that at times has featured some of the most electric crowds in the game’s history. And before Outsiders and Heroic faced off in the deciding grand finals, ESL announced that they’re coming back for more.
Bleed eSports is scouting for Dota 2 roster ahead of potential T1 DPC acquisition
As if to confirm the rumors and reports, Blood eSports has officially announced it is looking to enter the competitive Dota 2 scene. It isn’t quite as big a splash as some fans may have been expecting, but the organization has hired analyst and caster Sean “Hades” Goh to lead its scouting efforts heading into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.
Best places to land on Broken Moon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas
Broken Moon has been called a return to form for Apex Legends maps. Added at the beginning of season 15, the map is the fifth battle royale battlefield to join the game, coming on the heels of Storm Point in season 11. It’s the second largest map in the game, coming in at just slightly larger than World’s Edge, and its layout feels more similar to old maps like Kings Canyon than the experimental format the development team took with Storm Point.
100 Thieves finds internal replacement for PapaSmithy at League general manager role
100 Thieves has found its replacement for former League of Legends general manager Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith. The organization promoted its head of strategy of analytics Joseph “JungleJuice” Jang to the GM role today for the 2023 League of Legends season. JungleJuice has been with the 100...
Former TSM upstart Takeover to reportedly join Latin American team for 2023 League season
Former TSM mid laner Takeover is headed to Latin America’s LLA for the 2023 League of Legends season, according to a co-report from independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger and freelance esports reporter Lucas Benaim. Next year, Takeover will reportedly play for Estral Esports in the LLA, moving into a...
Live Team Liquid LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
No team in the LCS had a more disappointing 2022 Summer Split than Team Liquid. After forming the latest North American “super team” just about a year ago, the best placing Liquid had was a third-place finish in the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs. Now, with 11 days until the start of free agency, it’s time to dive into how different one of the juggernauts of the LCS will look for their upcoming 2023 campaign.
