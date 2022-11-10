Every family has one. You know, that person that's always making things and fixing things. The one that people turn to when they want something repaired or a job done. Either way, here's a compilation of twelve of the best gift ideas for people who like to make and fix things. From basics like screwdrivers to advanced items such as 3D printers, this list is perfect for both those starting out on their repair journey, to those old hands who have been at it for years.

2 DAYS AGO