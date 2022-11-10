ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Is Ainge bothered by Jazz's hot start? Ex-C's GM gives candid answer

This is not what Danny Ainge anticipated when he began his rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The former Boston Celtics president, who took over as Jazz CEO last year, changed the course of the franchise by trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Moving on from the star tandem signaled the organization was prepared to "tank" its way to a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs fall to Kings, still winless on road

SACRAMENTO -- The Warriors' steady start was nothing more than deception and a frustrating mirage Sunday night in their 122-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. In what felt like a home game at times, the Warriors had the road crowd on its feet in the first...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes

Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy