Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Animated Winter MountainAdrian HolmanCosta Mesa, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
NHL roundup: Surging Jets tie it late, sink Kraken in OT
November 14 - Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the game-winner on a two-on-one break 54 seconds into overtime, as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 3-2 Sunday night.
NBC Sports
'I don't give a s--- what people think' — Tortorella backs his Flyers after 5-1 loss
The Flyers lost badly Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center with a 5-1 decision to the Stars. They allowed two power play goals, a shorthanded goal and two at even strength. The Flyers (7-6-2) are 0-4-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets. They lost to the Senators, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.
NBC Sports
Is Ainge bothered by Jazz's hot start? Ex-C's GM gives candid answer
This is not what Danny Ainge anticipated when he began his rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The former Boston Celtics president, who took over as Jazz CEO last year, changed the course of the franchise by trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Moving on from the star tandem signaled the organization was prepared to "tank" its way to a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs fall to Kings, still winless on road
SACRAMENTO -- The Warriors' steady start was nothing more than deception and a frustrating mirage Sunday night in their 122-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. In what felt like a home game at times, the Warriors had the road crowd on its feet in the first...
NBC Sports
Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes
Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
