West Hartford, CT

Arrest made in fatal West Hartford crash

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

West Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian earlier this year in West Hartford.

According to police Bob Oneal, 61, was struck near the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Avenue on June 3.

This morning Claudia Stetson, 68, of West Hartford turned herself in.

Stetson faces charges of misconduct with a motor vehicle, failure to drive right, and reckless driving.

She is free on $50,000 bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court December 1.

