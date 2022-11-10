Read full article on original website
Small Portland pound cake shop preps for holiday orders
Millage has enjoyed baking her whole life, but it was her family who encouraged her to turn her love of desserts into a business of her own. Growing up, she watched her aunt make 7 UP pound cakes until her hands wouldn’t allow her to anymore.
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
actionnews5.com
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Marianne Tormey turned 100 years old on Thursday and her family said they wanted to share her story with the community. KPTV reports Tormey has spent 71 years of her life in Oregon after she was born in Minnesota. Tormey has five sisters and four...
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
Oregon’s 2022 holiday shows bring back seasonal favorites and some new sugar plums
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without performances of such traditional favorites as “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol,” and other treats. This year, Portland-area audiences will find their stockings overflowing with joyful choices. Some venues are requesting that those attending continue to wear masks. Check websites for details.
Shop locally at 'secret' One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop
Tucked behind a plumbing company, everything in Oregon City store is designed by artist Becky Dawson Mass-produced Christmas merchandise has been on shelves since before Halloween, but don't expect to see that kind of thing in One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 13801 Forsythe Road in Oregon City. Everything in this colorful little shop is designed by owner Becky Dawson and produced in a small batch from locally sourced materials. She also sells jewelry that she designed and collaborated on with a jewelry maker. "I playfully call One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop a secret gallery...
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
Narcity
A Magical Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To Vancouver This Month & It Looks Like Santa's Workshop
The winter season is just around the corner and the holiday festivities are coming in hot — including this exciting Christmas-themed pop-up bar. Tinseltown will be open from November 18 to December 30 at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive and it looks just like Santa's workshop from the North Pole.
LIST: Top 15 restaurants with fireplaces near Portland
The first week of November has been one of the wettest on record for Portland and now that precipitation is making way for cool, crisp days.
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
Narcity
This Vancouver Chef Created The California Roll & Shared How How It Got Its Name
The California roll, which has become a go-to sushi dish for many, was actually created in the city of Vancouver — not California. Hidekazu Tojo is the owner of Tojo's in Vancouver, and claims he invented the iconic sushi roll in the early 70s. He has since then won many awards and became well-known in the culinary scene.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WWEEK
Demolition of the Roseway Theater Has Begun
After the Roseway Theater was devastated by an electrical fire last August, owner Greg Wood expressed optimism about rebuilding the beloved neighborhood movie house. But that prospect is looking far less likely than it did in the summer. As of now, what remains of the theater is in the process of being demolished.
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
kptv.com
2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Portland, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Jesuit High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
