Tucked behind a plumbing company, everything in Oregon City store is designed by artist Becky Dawson Mass-produced Christmas merchandise has been on shelves since before Halloween, but don't expect to see that kind of thing in One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 13801 Forsythe Road in Oregon City. Everything in this colorful little shop is designed by owner Becky Dawson and produced in a small batch from locally sourced materials. She also sells jewelry that she designed and collaborated on with a jewelry maker. "I playfully call One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop a secret gallery...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO