Hood River, OR

The Oregonian

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?

Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Shop locally at 'secret' One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop

Tucked behind a plumbing company, everything in Oregon City store is designed by artist Becky Dawson Mass-produced Christmas merchandise has been on shelves since before Halloween, but don't expect to see that kind of thing in One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 13801 Forsythe Road in Oregon City. Everything in this colorful little shop is designed by owner Becky Dawson and produced in a small batch from locally sourced materials. She also sells jewelry that she designed and collaborated on with a jewelry maker. "I playfully call One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop a secret gallery...
OREGON CITY, OR
KGW

The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
VANCOUVER, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Demolition of the Roseway Theater Has Begun

After the Roseway Theater was devastated by an electrical fire last August, owner Greg Wood expressed optimism about rebuilding the beloved neighborhood movie house. But that prospect is looking far less likely than it did in the summer. As of now, what remains of the theater is in the process of being demolished.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
High School Football PRO

Portland, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Jesuit High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
PORTLAND, OR
