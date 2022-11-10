Read full article on original website
NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff
To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Jaylen Brown wasn’t impressed with Nike’s recent handling of the Kyrie situation. Jaylen Brown is one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to his fellow competitors. He is someone who stands up against injustice, and recently, he has been defending Kyrie Irving. Irving has faced a whole slew of punishments over his recent controversy. One such punishment has been the termination of his Nike deal.
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Isiah Thomas is not letting his foot off Michael Jordan’s neck until he receives the apology he feels he’s owed. The NBA veteran was not feeling what Jordan said about him in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. As a result, Thomas said their age-old feud will carry on “for a long, long time” until Jordan says he’s sorry.
On Friday morning, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac shared a message for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. "I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.
Brittney Griner, the longtime WNBA star turned Russian prisoner, was officially transferred to a new prison colony earlier this month. News of the prison transfer has rightfully scared most of Griner's supporters, including friends and family members. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport earlier this year, has been...
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he has "no doubt" that suspended Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic following their "direct and candid conversation" at the league's headquarters in New York this week.
The gambling website BetOnline.ag collected the data from Twitter since start of the season
The players association is hoping for clarity regarding the Nets star’s playing status in the near future.
LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
Charles Barkley opens up on not winning an NBA championship, saying that he's happy with his life and wouldn't change that.
Kyrie Irving is finally taking responsibility for his wreckless tweet, where he shared a link to a film full of antisemitic tropes. The post This Is A Start: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For Problematic Tweet, Donates $500,000 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut. After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said...
-Suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets appear to be on a path toward reconciliation. It still isn’t known when the seven-time All-Star will return to the court. Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday that he and his wife Clara spent time with Irving and his family. Tsai says he is convinced Irving does not have antisemitic beliefs. The National Basketball Players Association told its members in an email Friday that it expects the Irving situation to be resolved soon. The NBPA also thanked players for their patience and what the union described as “thoughtful comments” over the past couple weeks in regard to Irving.
This will be the third game LeBron James misses in what has been a turbulent season for the Lakers.
