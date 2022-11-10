Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.

CHITTENANGO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO