Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
Run Into The Holiday Season With The Jingle Jog In Clinton New York
Looking to run full speed into the 2022 holiday season? Take a 5K run during the Clinton 5K Jingle Jog. The 2022 Clinton 5K Jingle Jog will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 8AM at the corner of Williams Street and College Street in Clinton New York. Right after Thanksgiving, so what are you waiting for?
Move Over I Love NY, There’s a New Sign in Town
Move over "I ❤️ NY," there's a new sign in town. Have you seen it in Utica yet?. All across the Empire State you can find the I ❤️ NY signs. There's one at the welcome center when you enter New York. Photo Hot Spots. The...
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Ma’am, Can I Ask You A Question? CNY Bank Saves Woman Thousands in Scam
Employees at a Central New York bank branch thought something didn't seem right, and following their guts helped save an elderly woman thousands of dollars as she was unknowingly caught-up in a scam. It happened recently at the South Utica Adirondack Bank branch. After the woman completed a withdrawal for...
Eat for Free! Meals & Deals For Veterans Day in CNY
Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor our men and women who risk their lives to protect our freedom. This year a number of businesses and organizations are offering free meals and deals to say thank you. Here is a list of places in Central New York honoring not...
How Did This Central New York Zoo Make History? A Special Twin Birth
It's one thing to hear about a birth taking place at a local zoo, which is generally very exciting news. It's ANOTHER when you hear about a birth taking place at a local zoo that makes history. That's exactly the case as we discovered the news about the Rosemond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, who debuted two new additions to the family.
Utica Honors Racial Justice Leader with Court Dedication
The City of Utica is remembering a community leader with the dedication of a basketball court in one of the city parks. Patrick Johnson devoted his life to racial justice and worked with troubled city-youth to help them turn their lives around. He organized numerous community events, basketball tournaments, and hosted workshops with a goal of education and creating safer streets in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods, especially Cornhill.
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
WWE Returning to Central New York on the ‘Road to WrestleMania’
World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing their action-packed "Road to WrestleMania" tour to Central New York early next year. The Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse will welcome stars of "Monday Night Raw" on Saturday, March 4th. Among the superstars scheduled to appear are Seth Freakin' Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows). Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
35 Themed Trees at Largest Christmas Wonderland in CNY to Deck the Halls
If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York. You might even find a gift or two for a few people on your shopping list. Take the hassle out of the holidays this year with...
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona
Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter
It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York. Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
New NEXUS Sports Center Opening to Full House on Friday
The new NEXUS sports complex in Utica will open to the public on Friday and new staff members will have to be ready to hit the ground running. Some 30 teams will be competing in a youth hockey tournament Friday through Sunday. "These are families that will be staying in...
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
Did One Syracuse New York Family’s LEGO Replica Of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Become Reality?
Let's be honest, the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse New York decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form. Did LEGO respond and make the set a reality?. Meet Jason Middaugh. Jason...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
It’s Almost Time! Route 8 Bridge Exits Are Opening Sooner Than Expected
Your commute is about to get much shorter thanks to these exits finally reopening. Construction is soon coming to a close on the State Route 8 bridge over State Routes 5 & 12 in New Hartford. Central New Yorkers are finally getting the answers they've been asking for almost two years.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0