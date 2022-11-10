ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Traffic Alert: Westbound I-696 and I-94 to close for roadwork this weekend

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

(WWJ) The Michigan Department of Transportation wants Metro Detroit drivers to know about a couple of freeway closures coming up this weekend.

First, in Oakland County: Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, MDOT says work crews will be closing westbound I-696 from Telegraph Road (US-24) to I-275, including all on and off-ramps.

It's part of prep work for next year's $275 million major reconstruction of I-696 .

Traffic will be detoured to southbound Telegraph Road, then westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96.

Westbound I-696 will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday. (To see a project map and for more information on the project, visit DrivingOakland.com .)

In addition, in Detroit: Westbound I-94 be closed from I-75 to I-96 this weekend to replace the Grand River overpass. This work was postponed last weekend due to high winds.

The I-94 closure will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, with the westbound freeway expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

During the closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT says the new Grand River Avenue overpass will replace the original structure built in 1952. All work on this $14.6 million investment is schedule to be completed in spring 2023.

Don't get caught in a jam! Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for traffic updates, along with weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. Before you hit the road, tell your smart speaker to "play WWJ nine-fifty."

ClickOnDetroit.com

Snowflakes possible this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – After what’s left of Hurricane Nicole just missed most of us this afternoon, we’re looking ahead to more precipitation this weekend, and some snow may be included in that. Clouds break some for the rest of Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Given...
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
