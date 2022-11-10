JOSHUA — When La Vega met Kennedale in the opening week of the season, Bryson Roland had a field day. The La Vega sophomore ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 rout on that August night. Kennedale had no intention of allowing another show like that Friday in the Class 4A Division I playoffs.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO