KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens after tanker truck burns but results in no injuries
BEAUMONT — Both lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 364 had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday after a tanker truck erupted in flames beneath the freeway at about 2:30 p.m., sending plumes of black smoke into the air but resulting in no injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
12newsnow.com
Fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler shuts down IH-10 at Major Drive in Beaumont
A plume of smoke rises from a major wreck at Interstate 10 and Major Dr Thursday afternoon. The photo was shot on Major Dr just south of IH-10.
marinelink.com
Speed Reduction Led to Vessel Collision on the Neches River
A pilot's decision to reduce the speed of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier resulted in reduced rudder effectiveness, ultimately leading to a collision with a moored tug on the Neches River, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found. In November 2021, a state licensed pilot from the Sabine Pilots...
Man dead after Friday night shooting at Cove Terrace Apartments in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead. It happened at the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton was called to the scene after officials received reports of a shooting. Judge Dubose-Simonton told a 12News crew...
Police investigating after man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Friday morning. The man was found at about 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Burton Ave on the east side of the city. The man, who was shot multiple times,...
Lake Charles American Press
11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
fox4beaumont.com
Investigators looking into cause of fire at vacant home in Vidor
VIDOR — A fire at a vacant home is the focus of an investigation in Vidor. The fire broke out Thursday night at the vacant home on Tram Road near the Vidor Walmart. A neighbor called in the fire and multiple agencies responded. Our digital producer, Natashia Braneff, was...
fox4beaumont.com
Man accused of leaving the scene after running over motorcyclist who was on the ground
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a driver on a charge of accident involving injury or death. Max Linthicum, 67, is accused of leaving the scene of an accident September 4 after striking a motorcyclist who was already on the ground after losing control at Gulfway and Highway 73.
KFDM-TV
Big Thicket Association protests tree removal along TxDOT highway
BEAUMONT — TxDOT has big plans for the US69 corridor but not everyone is too happy. The Big Thicket Association hosted a protest Thursday outside of the Beaumont Texas Department of Transportation Office. These individuals are in support of keeping the trees to preserve the esthetic quality of the Gateway of the Big Thicket.
fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
fox4beaumont.com
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
Nederland City Clerk killed, her 3-year-old grandson seriously injured after head-on crash in Louisiana Friday
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Troopers are investigating after a Friday evening crash in Louisiana claimed the life of the Nederland City clerk and seriously injured her 3-year-old grandson. The deadly crash happened November 4, 2022, on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit in Jefferson Davis Parish shortly after...
Port Neches, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Port Arthur man recognized for his quick thinking, compassion after finding child in roadway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department recently recognized an area man after his quick thinking and compassion led to the safe return of a child. On November 9, 2022, police received calls of a man walking in the roadway. Responding officers found Howard Harris, Jr. holding a child he found while on his way home.
fox4beaumont.com
New property development coming to Orange following demolition
ORANGE — Hurricane Laura devastated much of Southeast Texas in 2020. Some towns are still completing demolition and repairs following the hurricane damage. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Skylar Williams breaks down some of the development plans for Orange.
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
fox4beaumont.com
Calvin Walker begins first weekend in jail for defrauding taxpayers out of $1 million
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Former BISD electrician Calvin Walker is beginning his first weekend in the Jefferson County Jail, three years after his conviction for defrauding BISD taxpayers out of more than $1 million. A jury convicted him in 2019 and Judge John Stevens sentenced Walker to 10 years probation,...
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
