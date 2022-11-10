Read full article on original website
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Preparing for winter weather in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as “Deceptive Killers” because a majority of deaths are indirectly related to the storm and with Texas beginning its transition into the winter months it’s important to stay prepared. Ready South Texas suggests preparing for winter weather in the following ways: Before winter […]
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in February […]
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas. The warning goes into effect at midnight...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
First Alert Forecast (11/12 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Freeze warnings will be gone for all of our counties by the mid-morning hours as temperatures will rise into the low 50s this afternoon. Still cool and below average, but at least the winds will be light so wind chills will be nearly the same as the air temperatures along with mostly clear skies and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Memorial Oak Grove’s “missing solider”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When Memorial Oak Grove was first established, the grove was missing one tree, “The Missing Oak” which represents Jay Arthur Ryan whose death remained unknown for several years after World War II and the monument’s dedication. According to ASU’s West Texas Collection, Ryan was formally recognized with an oak tree in […]
All but 5 Texas counties swung toward Ken Paxton in attorney general race
Paxton improved on his 2018 performance in all but five counties.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
A Nebraska Woman Fails Miserably at Trying to Make Fun of Texas Icons
Many people like to visit Texas. Some actually think that we still travel by horse and tumbleweeds roll through our towns on a daily basis. Oh wait, that's West Texas. We welcome anyone to visit our great state. However, we do ask that you learn certain things before visiting. Like how to pronounce certain cities correctly or just accept that we will say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" or learn that we can take a joke but when you start getting disrespectful, we will rightfully call you out for it.
