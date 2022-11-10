NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas. The warning goes into effect at midnight...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO