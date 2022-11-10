Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Want to host an earthquake seismometer? Researchers are looking for help on the Kenai Peninsula
Researchers are looking for homes for seismometers that will help them learn more about the earth underneath the Kenai Peninsula. Eva Golos is an assistant professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where there are very few earthquakes. She studies earthquakes from afar, and her team is looking to place about 11 seismometers on the western Kenai Peninsula, between Homer and Kenai.
radiokenai.com
AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept
The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Advisory Committee To Meet With AGDC Following Confirmation
The initial members to the newly formed Nikiski Advisory Planning Commission are up for approval at the upcoming Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, November 15th; and once approved, will hit the ground running with a schedule meeting with Alaska Gasline Development Corp. President Frank Richards, set for Thursday, December 1st.
kdll.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested Friday, Nov. 4 in Moose Pass when an Alaska State Trooper officer discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
sewardjournal.com
Routine Moose Pass traffic stop turns drug bust
Last Friday, Nov. 4, Alaska State Troopers (AST) conducting a routine traffic stop along the Seward Highway in Moose Pass discovered narcotics, weapons, and a large sum of cash in the vehicle of 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado, both of Nikiski. Troopers discovered 4.22 ounces of black tar heroin, 158 blue M30 Fentanyl pills, and .74 ounces of methamphetamine in the couple’s possession, according to an AST report, as well as a stolen handgun and $9,132 in cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Volleyball Claims 3A State Championship
The Kenai Kardinal volleyball team punctuated a perfect season-long, undefeated run through 3A volleyball opponents with a championship sweep of the Valdez Buccaneers on Saturday, claiming the ASAA 3A State Volleyball championship at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Kenai, in the championship contest, held-off the Bucs 25-21, 25-21 and...
kdll.org
Families of Soldotna plane crash victims reach settlement
The families of the victims of a 2020 midair crash over Soldotna have reached a settlement, according to one of the family’s lawyers — putting to rest a set of several lawsuits over the accident that killed then-Republican Rep. Gary Knopp and six others. The settlement comes more...
