Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Related
Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the […]
Two killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspects still at large, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Raleigh. On Jun. 12 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive. When officers arrived, they were told a white 2014 Nissan Maxima ran into a 2013 Toyota...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
Man fired shots at people from stolen rifle, smashed Ferrari window, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a stolen rifle at people and smashing the back window of a Ferrari. On Nov. 8, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Snowden Circle, where a black Dodge Ram was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
Memphis mother's car stolen with holiday gifts inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car thefts have been an on-going issue following a recent TikTok challenge. It has happened all across the nation with certain car models and makes, even here in Memphis. “Let them tell it. I’m the best mommy in the world,” said Kemyra Steel, a Memphis resident....
Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Inmate accused of stabbing 5 family members, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate accused of stabbing five people, killing two of them, died at 201 Poplar on Nov. 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell on Thursday. Isabell was being held on two charges of first-degree...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Germantown (Germantown, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Germantown on Thursday evening. According to Germantown police, the collision happened at around 6 p.m. on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale Road.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opening new location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger is opening a new Mid-South location in just a few days. The popular restaurant will open Monday in Cordova at 1040 N Germantown Parkway at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only. Whataburger will roll out additional service options including dine-in, online ordering, curbside and delivery...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Fight over hamburger leads woman to set house on fire with 3 kids inside, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two families in the Nutbush area of Memphis are feuding after police said a woman set a home on fire after an argument over a hamburger. “It’s over $2.50, a hamburger. She almost killed these kids over a hamburger,” said a woman in a wheelchair who did not want to be identified.
Owner of Memphis taco truck chain under investigation for mistreatment of employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of TACOnganas, a popular Taco truck chain in Memphis, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation stems from allegations of employee mistreatment. The Regional Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor said that the wage and hour division...
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
Crash on Wolf River Boulevard in Germantown damages utility pole
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A portion of Wolf River Boulevard in Germantown was closed Thursday evening after a car hit a utility pole, according to the Germantown Police Department. Germantown police said the wreck happened on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale Road just before 6 p.m. The driver of the...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Drug bust reveals nearly 200 grams of marijuana, meth during traffic stop in Byhalia, police say
BYHALIA, Miss. — One person is behind bars after a major drug bust during a traffic stop in North Mississippi. On Nov. 9, Byhalia Police officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 178 and Hwy. 309 for traffic violations. According to police, officers found 155.6 grams of marijuana, 44.9 grams...
actionnews5.com
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
WREG
‘Life-threatening’: Report reveals ‘unusual number’ of problems at Serenity Towers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have uncovered a scathing report from state inspectors that underscores safety and health issues residents of Serenity Towers have long sounded the alarm about. No hot water, a bed bug infestation, and seniors suffering in the sweltering heat. That’s a short list of what...
Comments / 0