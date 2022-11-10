ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opening new location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger is opening a new Mid-South location in just a few days. The popular restaurant will open Monday in Cordova at 1040 N Germantown Parkway at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only. Whataburger will roll out additional service options including dine-in, online ordering, curbside and delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN

