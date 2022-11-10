Read full article on original website
Hiram's Marketplace is a Proud Member of the Corry Community: Community Gems
Tonight, we take you to the Community of Corry for this week's Community Gem. This gem started three years ago, on a First Friday in Corry. Every First Friday of the month, businesses in the downtown, of this Erie County Community, open their doors to the public for people to purchase, peruse, and enjoy food and drink along the way.
Herb & Honey Bakery celebrates two-year anniversary
A local bakery celebrated their two-year anniversary. The business is located inside Urbaniak Brothers on East 24th Street. Herb & Honey Bakery celebrated two years this weekend, and the artisan bakery offers from-scratch croissants, pastries and bread featuring local ingredients. Jessica Schultz, the baker, is an Erie native, and she said the company found a […]
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield
Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran -- free of charge
Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran -- free of charge. Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran — … Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran -- free of charge. Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment …. Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment building. Black and...
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
Free Thanksgiving Dinners Offered by Local Non-profits & Restaurants
With Thanksgiving approaching, many restaurants and charities in the area are distributing free Thanksgiving dinners. The following restaurants and charities are handing out meals:. Erie City Mission: Turkeys and Thanksgiving Food Bags. First come, First Serve. 1017 French St. Erie, PA 16501 - Monday, November 21st, 8 a.m. Odessa's Place:...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Erie Tire Shop Sees Uptick in Business with Snow in Forecast
The snow in this weekend's forecast might have drivers thinking about tires. Erie News Now stopped by Flynn's Tire and Auto Service on Pittsburgh Ave. There's been an uptick in business as people start to come in to get the right tires for the winter season. Manager Matthew Mitchell said...
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp
There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
More Than Just a Soup: Pho, From Vietnam to Erie
Heading towards Presque Isle at 2430 W. Eighth Street, in the building formerly occupied by Khao Thai, Erie will soon have a new option for nourishment: Saigon Nights. As the name implies, the restaurant will offer patrons Vietnamese cuisine with options for dine-in or takeout. For owner Nga Rastatter, who some may recognize from Nail Creations in the Village West Plaza, opening this eatery is a bucket list item that can finally be checked off.
New York City Native and Titusville Resident Featured on Vietnam Reflections
Harry Correa was right in the middle of all the action. He had the dangerous job of helicopter gunner, firing from his window seat. Correa told Erie News Now, "I had 118 combat missions and yes, it was rough." During his career, Correa served with many heroes. "One person in...
Bradford Woman Charged in Allegany DWI
A Bradford woman was charged in an Allegany DWI early Sunday morning. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Ashley M. Russo with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher. Russo was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear...
Pa. officers to pilot new marijuana breathalyzer to halt impaired driving
WARREN, Pa. — Officers in Pennsylvania will soon be piloting new marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect elevated levels of THC in an effort to prevent impaired driving. According to Erie News Now, the process works by Warren County officers collecting breath samples from a driver suspected of being impaired by cannabis using the breathalyzer and then sending those samples to a designated laboratory to be processed.
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
