Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
Police dog catches suspect near Cottage Grove Airport
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after running from deputies and being found by a K-9 unit Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, a deputy tried to contact Jonathan James Gilvin, 31, on Sears Road near Molitor Hill Road north of the Cottage Grove Airport at about 1:30 p.m. on November 8. Deputies said that when they approached him, Gilvin ran through some blackberry bushes, jumped into the dangerously cold Row River, swam across, and climbed up the bank on the other side before disappearing into some bushes next to the Cottage Grove Airport.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
ROSEBURG WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged assault by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 30-year old suspect and a man after they were reportedly in a physical fight near Stewart Park. Officers investigated and learned the woman had allegedly thrown an object at the victim causing injury. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving
MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 36-year old was allegedly caught sleeping in an enclosed fenced area belonging to the Bureau of Land Management in the 2300 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at shortly after 10:00 a.m. the 30-year old ordered just over $34 in food from a restaurant in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive and then left without paying for it. His parole officer wanted him detained for the new crimes.
Florence Police report homicide of local resident, suspect in custody
Nov. 9, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is reporting a homicide occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, after officers responded to a report of a possible dispute on Hemlock Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered Florence resident Joseph Quinten Holtsberry, 27, lying in the front yard of the residence as a subject ran into the house. Holtsberry, who was unconscious but breathing, was suffering from a significant head injury.
Police: Monmouth woman, 62, found dead under suspicious circumstances
The Monmouth Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead under what they called suspicious circumstances Wednesday evening.
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old in a parking lot in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, near Gaddis Park. His parole officer authorized that he be detained, so he was taken into custody and held without bail.
Man charged with murder after victim dies on the way to hospital, police say
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A man is in jail charged with murder on Wednesday, after apparently attacking a man who died while being flown to the hospital, Florence Police Department reported. Florence police said that at about 9:16 p.m. on November 7, officers were dispatched to a report of a possible...
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
ROSEBURG POLICE TWO MEN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited two men for drinking in public on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the suspects, ages 33 and 41, in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The men were allegedly sitting with two open beers, which they poured out when asked to. They were issued citations and city expulsion warnings and then were released.
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
Florence Homicide, Nov. 10
A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
Linn County sheriff says she will not enforce parts of Measure 114
ALBANY, Ore. -- As votes in favor of enacting Measure 114 hold a narrow lead over those opposed, Linn County sheriff Michelle Duncan has stated that her agency will not enforce the part of the bill that imposes magazine capacity limits. "I just want our voters to understand that if...
