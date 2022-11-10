Read full article on original website
Analysis-Investors face expensive quest for year-end cash and safe assets
(Reuters) – As the most volatile period in years for traders draws to a close, the year-end dash for cash and high-quality assets will likely prove more challenging than usual in markets buffeted by decades-high inflation and aggressive central bank rate hikes. The approach of year-end typically sees high...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
Bank of England’s Tenreyro sees rates on hold, then falling in 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday that she expected the central bank would hold its key interest rate at 3% next year before cutting it in 2024, based on the BoE’s latest forecasts for the economy. “I would expect that Bank...
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, the UK embassy in Jakarta said in a statement. “Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia turning off...
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
UK house prices fall as buyers count cost of mini-budget – Rightmove
LONDON (Reuters) – Asking prices for British residential properties are dropping and there are signs that the fallout from the “mini-budget” bond market rout is weighing on first-time buyers, property website Rightmove said on Monday. Asking prices for homes dropped 1.1%, or by 4,159 pounds ($4,886.41) month-on-month...
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Japan lender SMFG reports 8% increase in Q2 net profit
TOKYO (Reuters) – Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan’s second-largest bank, on Monday reported an 8.0% increase in second-quarter net profit. SMFG posted a profit of 272.99 billion yen ($1.96 billion) in the July-September period versus 252.8 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters’ calculations based on six-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
Chile’s Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec on Friday posted a 35.5% decrease in its third-quarter net profit versus a year earlier, mainly driven by a drop in non-operating income. The company’s net profit stood at $474 million, while net revenue rose 19.7% to $7.9 billion. Earnings before interest,...
Advisor to Brazil’s Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election
BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters. The letter was...
Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country’s banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. “It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank...
